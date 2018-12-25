DALLAS — It finally hit Brett Rypien as he packed up his apartment, loaded his car and set off on the six-hour drive from Boise back home to Spokane last week.
There won’t be another final to study for. No more 6 a.m. offseason conditioning workouts. No spring practices or fall camps. He’ll never run out of the tunnel and on the blue turf again.
Rypien, a four-year starter and one of the top quarterbacks in school history, will play his final game for the Broncos today when they face Boston College in the First Responder Bowl at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.
“It was kind of sad leaving Boise to drive home,” Rypien said during an interview with the Idaho Press this week in Dallas. “That was my last time there for a while.”
Rypien likely won’t be back in Boise until Pro Day in March. He’ll sign a contract with Athletes First after Wednesday’s game and fly directly to their base in Laguna Hills, California, to begin training for his career at the next level.
He’ll participate in the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 19 and the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in late February. Those two showcases, combined with his Pro Day and other private workouts, likely will make him the first quarterback drafted from Boise State since the draft moved to seven rounds in 1994.
Rypien likes his shot at succeeding at the next level. He likes it a lot. But he’s still got business to finish at Boise State first. After losing the Mountain West title game 19-16 in overtime in heartbreaking fashion at home three weeks ago, the senior signal caller is aiming to end his illustrious career in a more fitting way.
“I’m excited for this last game,” Rypien said. “I’m going to go let it rip and see what happens out there.”
The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to Rypien’s place in Boise State history. He ranks second in school history for career passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036), attempts (1,618) and touchdowns (90) and has the second-lowest interception ratio (.0179).
Rypien became the Mountain West all-time leading passer earlier this season and needs 295 passing yards Wednesday against Boston College to join Ryan Dinwiddie as the only Boise State quarterbacks to pass for 4,000 yards in a single season.
He’s 37-12 as a starter and the 37 wins rank second only to Kellen Moore’s 50 in Boise State history. He has led the Broncos to three straight 10-win seasons, two bowl wins and the 2017 Mountain West Championship.
For a program that has seen plenty of legendary quarterbacks over the years, Rypien has etched his name right near the top of the list.
“Really, words can’t do it justice to what he’s done and brought to this program,” said senior defensive end Durrant Miles.
The biggest reason for Rypien’s success? Teammates point to his preparation and leadership.
“The reason it looked so easy is because of how much work he put in,” senior wide receiver A.J. Richardson said. “Brett really lived at that facility. When I watched film with Brett, it wasn’t going to be just a 30-minute session. You’re going to be in there for some time.
“I remember when I first watched film with him. As a wide receiver, you are looking more at the back end of the defense, but at quarterback, you have to look at everything. It’s constantly rewinding plays and rewinding plays, and it’s like ‘OK, you’re going to be here for a while’. He is always working to get better, and that’s why he is going to have more success in the future.”
Rypien faced unfair expectations when he arrived at Boise State in January of 2015. He received comparisons to Moore after breaking all of his Washington high school passing records, and he was entering a program that had won the third Fiesta Bowl in nine years just weeks earlier.
His detractors will say never getting the Broncos to a New Year’s Six bowl game keeps him from being one of the elite quarterbacks in school history. But given the hype and pressure he dealt with from day one, most would agree he lived up to those lofty expectations.
“He did for me, for sure,” his father Tim Rypien said. “You’re going to have some criticism along the way, some ups and downs, but for him to stick with it and do it right, that’s a hard thing to be consistent like that. To earn the praise of your teammates and be voted a captain three times in a row ... sure it would have been nice to have four Mountain West championships and get to that New Year’s Six game and that’s what he wanted to do, but when it’s all said and done, I’m just proud of him for doing it the right way and making people around him better. That’s one of his best qualities for sure.”
Tim Rypien said “it seems like yesterday” he and his wife Julie were driving Brett down to Boise State and moving him into the dorms. They’ve since seen their son become one of the top quarterbacks in school history.
“My wife and I have talked about what an incredible run it was and how much we’re going to miss it,” said Tim Rypien, who also had two daughters that attended Boise State. “It’s going to be bittersweet, that’s for sure, but at the same time, he’s ready to spread his wings. You try to do the best job you can raising your kids so when they get out in the real world they can be successful, but it’s going to be sad.
“It sure has gone by fast. It’s been a great ride. I have no complaints. There’s been so many great things that have happened down there and the people we’ve been around. We’re going to miss it for sure, but we’ll be huge Boise State fans the rest of our lives.”
Mark Rypien, Tim’s brother and Brett’s uncle, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins in 1986 and was named Super Bowl MVP after a 37-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in 1992.
Tim would catch passes for Mark as he trained for the draft and in the offseason. Tim said Brett is much further along than Mark was.
“There’s no question Brett is way better at just physically throwing a football than Mark,” Tim Rypien said. “Better rotation, more accurate — there’s no question. And his intangibles are way better than Mark’s too.”
Tim said he points to legendary coach Bill Parcells’ quarterback checklist for optimism when it comes to Brett’s NFL career. Parcells, known for his talent evaluation, had seven things he looked for when drafting a quarterback. That list included being a three-year starter, a senior, having a degree, starting 30 games, winning at least 23 games, posting a 2 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio and completing at least 60 percent of his passes.
“Brett has all seven of them,” Tim Rypien said.
A recent mock draft from USA Today had Brett Rypien going in the third round to oddly enough, the Redskins. Other predictions have him going anywhere from the fourth to the seventh rounds.
Only two Boise State quarterbacks have ever been drafted, but both came in the 14th round in the 1970s.
“I definitely can play at the next level,” Brett Rypien said. “I’ve always had that mentality. It’s been a goal of mine since I started playing football and I’m fully confident in my ability to transition and play. I know it’s going to be a hard road and it’s not going to be easy, but I just have to keep working and keep getting better every single day.”
As for living up to expectations, Rypien says he did — at least for himself.
“Yeah, definitely,” Rypien said. “I never would have imagined walking out of here as the all-time Mountain West leader in passing yards and playing four years and all those things. I don’t think that was ever in my mind. Certainly there’s some team things I wish we could have accomplished while I was here, but it is what it is.
“Not a lot of guys can say they played four years in college, and looking back on my career, we’ve had so many good games, so many great memories. There’s always a few bad ones in there and since I’ve played so much, I’ve had a few bad losses and maybe we always didn’t exceed expectations as a team and you have to deal with that. But at the same time, we’ve accomplished a lot since I’ve been here and I definitely feel like I’m leaving the program in a better state than it was when I got here.”
Rypien said it wouldn’t surprise him if he gets emotional after Wednesday’s game. And for good reason.
“I’m so happy to have had this opportunity,” Rypien said. “But I’m always going to feel like I’m connected to this program and I’ll make sure I am rooting them on next year and trying to help the next guy that is in this position.”
It’s the end of an era for the Boise State football team Wednesday as one of the best in school history says goodbye. His career will move on to the next level, but his time at Boise State will be impossible to forget anytime soon.
“He definitely left his mark on Boise State football,” wide receiver CT Thomas said. “Boise State will never be the same without Brett Rypien.”