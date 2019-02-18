What more can you say about Randi Yarnell?
That question is semi-rhetorical, but the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference didn't see it that way — having one more thing to say, and one final honor for the Bonneville High School graduate.
With a meet-best 77 points and two school and RMAC championship records at the conference finals this past weekend, Yarnell earned the title RMAC Swimmer of the Year for the third consecutive season.
Yarnell set her conference records in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles, finishing in 49.12 seconds and 1:49.07, respectively.
Yarnell also won the 100 butterfly (54.68), and tied her personal best and Western State Colorado school record in the 50 free with a 22.88.
Yarnell helped the Mountaineers place fifth with 431. Colorado Mesa won at 1,019.5.
Yarnell will wrap up her collegiate career at the NCAA Division II Championships, scheduled for March 13-16 in Indianapolis.
Representing Idaho Falls and Colorado State-Pueblo at the same event, Jade Irick finished seventh in the 1-meter diving competition with 271.75 points.
She also helped the Thunderwolves finish eighth in the 400 medley at 4:07.59. CSU-P was sixth in the team competition with 324.
Also representing Idaho Falls this past weekend, Andrea Perttula scored silver for Kenyon College at the North Coast Athletic Conference Championships with a 1:02.14 in the 100 breaststroke. She also helped her team finish second in the 400 medley with a 3:43.39.
Kenyon won the event with 1,937 points, 55 better than runner-up Denison.
Golf
Hillcrest graduate and Utah State standout Andy Hess opened the spring golf season in St. George, Utah, early last week, posting a team-best 75-67—142 to place fifth at the Southern Utah Thunderbird Invitational.
It was Hess' best finish as a collegian, and his Round 2 67 was tied for the low score in the 71-player field.
Also competing for the Aggies at the Feb. 11-12 event, Madison grad Colten Cordingley was 21st with a 73-74—147.
Northern Colorado won the team title with a team stroke count of 572, five better than Utah State's third-place finish.
Indoor track
Representing Rigby at Notre Dame's Alex Wilson Invitational this past weekend, BYU sprinter Scott Mecham posted a season-best time in the 400 meter with a time of 49.57 seconds.
Also competing indoors this past weekend, Sugar-Salem graduate and Southern Idaho runner Shaylee Hill placed fifth in the 3k at Big Sky Tuner event Friday, clocking in at 10:52.53.
Wrestling
Bonneville grad and former Post Register Wrestler of the Year Jared Bird had a pin and a decision on his way to the 184-pound title at the Rocky Mountain District Championships on Saturday. Bird is now 16-8 on the season.
Women's basketball
Madison County cagers accounted for 50 of Big Bend's 79 points during a 79-77 win over Treasure Valley on Saturday, moving to 21-4 on the season.
Madison graduates Hannah Wilson (20 points) and Leah Dougherty (17) teamed up with Sugar-Salem's Kayla Luke (13) to push the Vikings to victory.
On the losing side of the same game, Treasure Valley (12-14) starter and Challis grad Tara Chamberlain had 11 points and five rebounds.
Rigby product Sicilee Williams had nine points and six rebounds Saturday to help the Westminster Griffins edge Adams State 64-62 on Saturday. Westminster is now 19-4.
Oregon Tech got 10 points and three rebounds out of Firth grad Bailey Nelson on Saturday during a 73-47 win over the College of Idaho. The Owls are now 22-8.
Former Butte County standout Shay Lambson had six points and five rebounds for Southern Idaho on Saturday during a 95-52 rout of Colorado Northwestern. CSI is now 18-10.
Rigby grad Tori Anderson had nine points for Montana Western during an 89-68 Thursday win over Montana Tech. Anderson's Bulldogs are now 22-2.
Men's basketball
Montana Western forward Connor Burkhart pushed his field goal percentage to 62.7 percent Friday during a 74-58 loss to Lewis-Clark State. Burkhart hit all four of his field goal attempts in the win, adding four rebounds for the 9-18 Bulldogs.
BYU guard and Shelley graduate McKay Cannon went 3 for 4 from 3-point range Thursday to help BYU beat San Diego 88-82. The Cougars are now 18-10.