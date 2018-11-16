POCATELLO — Andy Whittier could have quit.
It was spring 2017. Whittier was a walk-on cornerback on Idaho State's football team and had a hard choice to make: incur debt and keep playing football, or shift his focus to school and work – his most likely future.
Whittier is a key player on special teams, but not a star by most measures. He doesn't crack the game-day depth charts and rarely hears his name called over the public address speakers. But he loves football. Playing time doesn't matter.
It's not like Whittier to give up on his goals, but football was knocked down his list of priorities. Whittier was paying his way through college, working multiple shifts per week at a local restaurant and helping pay bills at home, where he lives with his mother who raised him as a single parent — the unpayable debt. All that on top of being a Division I athlete and all its requirements: practices, meetings, workouts, travel, repeat.
Whittier had played two seasons as a walk-on and couldn't sign up for two more.
But that spring, Whittier's hard work was rewarded with a half-scholarship, keeping him in the Bengals' program. Whittier hasn't been given much in his life – everything's earned – and his scholarship was no different.
“Getting that scholarship allowed me to continue my education and the sport I love,” the 22-year-old Whittier said. “It saved me, really, for finishing college.”
Whittier has proven his worth. He has been named the team's outstanding special teams player at each of the past two end-of-year banquets, holds the program record for a vertical jump by a cornerback (41.75 inches) and was an honorable mention all-Big Sky Conference special teams player last season. He has two academic all-conference nods to his credit to boot.
Whittier will hear his name over the speakers Saturday, as will all of ISU's seniors on senior day. The Bengals are a fringe FCS playoff team, but this weekend might be Whittier's last on the turf at Holt Arena.
So when you see No. 27 flying down the sideline on kickoffs and punts, it's important to know how he got there.
“He's a true success story,” said Pocatello High School varsity football coach Dave Spillett, who coached Whittier at Century High. “And he's just a great kid, which makes it even better.”
* * *
For most of Whittier's life, it's just been him and his mom.
Denise Whittier left Andy's dad, Andy said, six months after Andy was born. Andy's father found drugs, and Denise got herself and her baby away from that lifestyle. She didn't want child support, just an escape.
Andy's siblings are older by 15 and 11 years, and helped Denise take care of Andy when they could. But while Denise was at work, Andy largely had to fend for himself.
“He's had to be self-motivated,” Denise Whittier said. “He had to get himself up for school and catch the bus because I was at work. He just knows there's an order to stuff.”
When he was 16, Andy got a job at Butterburr's restaurant in Pocatello, where Denise has worked for over a decade. Andy has worked there ever since, moving his way up the ladder from dishwasher to server.
Andy says he still works at Butterburr's about 20 hours per week. The restaurant cooperates with Andy's schedule, allowing him to take days off when he needs to for football. He works the next day after home games, serving your bacon and eggs with a smile on Sundays.
Andy's part-time job is just another piece of the balancing act. He's working to complete a double major in business management and marketing, which has led to internships with Bannock Development Corporation, Pearson Education and Caroline Faure, ISU's faculty athletic representative. Andy has also pitched product ideas at entrepreneurship events.
“Andy has worked as long as I've known him,” Spillett said. “He's never complained about it.”
Andy still lives with his mom. He calls her his best friend, and he helps make monthly payments on her home instead of paying rent for his own place.
“He says we'll get this house paid off in two years,” Denise said. “I'm like, let's go for eight.”
“I never have to push him,” Denise added. “I never have to be on him about homework or anything, chores or anything. He takes care of his car, he pays his bills. I've been very blessed.”
* * *
Spillett and his assistant coaches thought their stopwatches were broken.
The summer before Andy's senior season at Century, each player was tested on a series of speed and agility drills. Coaches didn't think Andy's scores were legitimate, so they made him redo the drills.
“He blew them out of the water,” Spillett said. “He's just by far the fastest and quickest kid that did the testing.”
Andy's 5-foot-7, 165-pound physique doesn't scream football player. But his speed and quickness are perfect for his position on the perimeter of ISU's special teams units.
Andy's job is to beat everyone else down the field after a punt or kickoff, and make the return man alter his route. “Nose up the ball and pull the trigger,” Bengals special teams coordinator David Fiefia described it.
Andy doesn't always finish the play with a tackle. Sometimes, his effectiveness results in a fair catch or a tackle by one of his teammates. He was recognized as a good enough player by the Big Sky Conference's coaches last season to earn honorable mention all-conference honors.
“I just refer to him as a killer,” Fiefia said. “He's not afraid to go up against anybody on the opposing team. It doesn't matter what size the other guy is on the other side, he's going to give it 100 percent.”
Andy has tallied 45 career tackles and a pair of forced fumbles, while playing special teams almost exclusively. His niche role on the Bengals is not glamorous, but it's one Andy embraces.
“When I first got here, special teams, early in the stages, it wasn't very great,” Andy said. “We were getting kick returns and punt returns taken back on us constantly. At least one a game. I really wanted to change that.”
* * *
Denise is easy to spot at ISU home games.
She and her new husband, Andy's stepfather, are there every home game, in the student section, right on the 50-yard line. They wear customized ISU shirts with 'Whittier' and '27' printed across the backs, and they're passionate fans.
“I'm probably a loud, obnoxious mom at the games,” Denise said. “I feel bad sometimes for the people behind us, because I think I stand the whole game.”
Denise also wears her Bengals gear while she's working at Butterburr's, and says Andy gets recognition from strangers.
One of Andy's great prides in playing for ISU is representing family and friends he grew up with. He has 10 family members coming from Colorado to watch him on senior day.
There's also Spillett, who considers Andy part of his family. Andy grew up with the Spillett clan, and drove from his Chubbuck home out to Century each day during high school. Spillett coached Andy through little league football, and the two still talk today.
“An extended family like that was very helpful along some of the hard things when you're a single mom,” Denise said.
Andy could have quit plenty of times, Spillett says. Instead, he grew up fast and learn to prioritize.
So if there's an unsung player to cheer for on Saturday, look for the undersized speedster on special teams. A hometown hero if there ever was one.
He's earned it.