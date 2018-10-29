Note to Frontier Conference skill players — Chance Hansen is out there, and he's coming for your yardage.
Hansen, a proud Hillcrest High School graduate and current defensive lineman at Montana Tech, finished with a team-best nine tackles Saturday, including four tackles-for-loss, during a 38-31 overtime win over Southern Oregon. One of those tackles-for-loss was a sack.
The senior defensive lineman now has 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the 4-4 Orediggers.
Also with nine tackles and one sack in Frontier Conference play this past week, Bonneville grad Conlan Smith paces the Montana Western defense during a 43-14 loss to Rocky Mountain.
Also at Montana Western (6-2) in the loss, Firth graduate Jackson Thompson had four tackles, and Sean Miller (Snake River) was 4 for 5 passing with a touchdown toss.
On the winning side in the same game, Rocky Mountain (7-2) defender Mason Price (Shelley) had two tackles including one for loss.
Representing Blackfoot at Idaho State, Austin Campbell caught a first-half touchdown during a key 24-17 win over Montana State on Saturday, finishing with 18 receiving yards.
Also for the 5-3 Bengals, Dakota Wilson (South Fremont) started at right tackle, and T.J. Togiai (Blackfoot) had three tackles.
Utah State defender and Madison graduate Logan Lee helped the 18th-ranked Aggies rout New Mexico 61-19 on Saturday, getting a 7-yard interception. USU is now 7-1.
Soccer
Skyline graduate and Jamestown standout Nicole Morrison scored the game winner on her only shot on goal Sunday during a 5-2 win over Presentation. Morrison's Jimmies are now 11-5-2.
Fellow Skyline product Megan Aumeier had one shot on goal for the College of Idaho on Sunday during a 1-0 win over Evergreen. The Yotes are now 10-4-2.
Blackfoot graduate and Treasure Valley freshman Elexus Nochebuena had four shots and two shots on goal Wednesday during a season-ending 1-1 tie with Blue Mountain. The Chukars close the seaosn 4-10-1.
Also wrapping up their season at Southern Virginia (4-13), Emma Stohl (Shelley) and Alli Rigby (Madison) both logged minutes Wednesday during a 5-2 loss to Mary Washington.
Blackfoot grad Junior Labra also wrapped up his season at North Idaho (4-10-1), getting two shots and one shot on goal Wednesday during a 2-1 win over Spokane.
Cross-country
On the same weekend of the Idaho prep championships, James Withers (Snake River) and Tylee Skinner (West Jefferson) were running for Utah State at the Mountain West Conference Championships in San Diego.
Withers toured the 8k course in 25 minutes, 36 seconds to place 26th, and Skinner clocked in a 23:30 on the 6k track to finish 64th.
The USU men were fifth with 120, 70 back of Boise State's title total. The USU women placed fourth at 126, well back of New Mexico's winning 33.
Volleyball
The College of Idaho got the most out of Idaho Falls grad Kaydre Thompson on Saturday, holding off Corban 3-1. Thompson hit a whopping .778 with seven kills and four blocks for the 19-7 Yotes.
One night earlier during a 3-2 win over Corban, Eastern Oregon (21-5) got a team-high 28 digs from Kiley McMurtrey (Bonneville) and four kills, four blocks and three digs from Jet Taylor (Rigby).
Idaho Falls graduate Maya Taylor led St. Louis with 15 kills Friday, helping the Billikens rout Davidson 3-0. Taylor hit .300 for St. Louis (5-18) in the win.
Fellow Idaho Falls product Maddy Reeb hit .556 with five kills, 35 assists and eight digs Thursday to help Portland State (4-19) take down Southern Utah 3-0.
Also from Idaho Falls, Utah State-Eastern (15-11) libero Tiffany Schwendiman finished with 13 digs Friday during a 3-2 win over Snow.
One night later during a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwestern, Snow sophomore Madisen Day (Madison) hit .571 with five kills for the 24-4 Badgers.
Former Bonneville standout Haylie Keck helped Idaho State run past Eastern Washington 3-0 on Friday, pitching in with 15 digs and four assists. The Bengals are now 13-12.
Big Bend got 17 digs and 17 assists from Ashlee Adams (Firth) and Martina Wilder (South Fremont), respectively, during a 3-0 loss to the Walla Walla Warriors on Wednesday. The Vikings are now 7-24.
Idaho Falls grad and Treasure Valley (16-14) sophomore Baylie Whiting racked up 10 digs Wednesday to help the Chukars to a solid 3-0 win over Columbia Basin.