This is an ongoing list of class-of 2019 recruits who have committed to join Idaho State's football team. If you have committed and are not on this list, please send an email to mguernsey@journalnet.com or a direct message to @MGuernsey_ISJ on Twitter.
CB Ja'Maree Boone
5'8'', 161
Harbor City, CA (Narbonne HS)
Stats: MaxPreps
Twitter: @yeahimjb1
247Sports ranking: 3 stars
Other offers: San Jose State
QB Sagan Gronauer
6'0'', 205
Las Vegas, NV (Faith Lutheran HS)
Stats: MaxPreps
Twitter: @sagangronauer
247Sports ranking: 2 stars
Other offers: N/A
DT Luke Toomalatai
6'2'', 252
Henderson, NV (Liberty HS)
Stats: MaxPreps
Twitter: @l_toomalatai
247Sports ranking: 2 stars
Other offers: Northern Arizona, Portland State
FS/WR Junior Damuni
5'11'', 180
Millville, UT (Ridgeline HS)
Twitter: @jwdjunior
247Sports ranking: N/A
Other offers: N/A
DE/TE Carson Smith
6'5'', 245
Santa Clarita, CA (Saugus HS)
Stats: MaxPreps
Twitter: @carsonsmith82
247Sports ranking: N/A
Other offers: N/A
RB/LB Jose Sanchez
6'1'', 225
Nyssa, OR (Nyssa HS)
Twitter: @Jojo_Sanch3z
247Sports ranking: N/A
Other offers: N/A