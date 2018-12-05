Junior Damuni
This is an ongoing list of class-of 2019 recruits who have committed to join Idaho State's football team. If you have committed and are not on this list, please send an email to mguernsey@journalnet.com or a direct message to @MGuernsey_ISJ on Twitter.

CB Ja'Maree Boone

5'8'', 161

Harbor City, CA (Narbonne HS)

Stats: MaxPreps

Twitter: @yeahimjb1

247Sports ranking: 3 stars

Other offers: San Jose State

QB Sagan Gronauer

6'0'', 205

Las Vegas, NV (Faith Lutheran HS)

Stats: MaxPreps

Twitter: @sagangronauer

247Sports ranking: 2 stars

Other offers: N/A

DT Luke Toomalatai

6'2'', 252

Henderson, NV (Liberty HS)

Stats: MaxPreps

Twitter: @l_toomalatai

247Sports ranking: 2 stars

Other offers: Northern Arizona, Portland State

FS/WR Junior Damuni

5'11'', 180

Millville, UT (Ridgeline HS)

Twitter: @jwdjunior

247Sports ranking: N/A

Other offers: N/A

DE/TE Carson Smith

6'5'', 245

Santa Clarita, CA (Saugus HS)

Stats: MaxPreps

Twitter: @carsonsmith82

247Sports ranking: N/A

Other offers: N/A

RB/LB Jose Sanchez

6'1'', 225

Nyssa, OR (Nyssa HS)

Twitter: @Jojo_Sanch3z

247Sports ranking: N/A

Other offers: N/A

