On the collegiate swimming and diving circuit, there are typically two groups of athletes.
You have your swimmers. You have your divers.
They play in different parts of the pool, with one group working in the water, and the other out of it.
One group deals in laps and clocks, and the other in points and boards.
They all ride the same bus, sure. But they don’t really see the pool the same way.
Except maybe Jade Irick.
Irick, an Idaho Falls High School graduate and Colorado State-Pueblo senior, competes in both swimming and diving for the Thunderwolves.
Irick got work in both disciplines this past weekend during a 131-112 dual loss to Colorado College, with her best finish a runner-up showing in the 200 medley relay (1 minute, 58.43 seconds).
Irick also placed fourth in the 1 meter diving competition with 157.35 points, and fifth in the 3 meter at 149.25.
Men’s basketball
Southern Idaho guard Jaxon Edelmayer had a solid start for the Eagles on Saturday, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 136-91 win over the Portland Panthers. The win lifts the Golden Eagles to 10-3.
Blackfoot graduate and North Idaho forward Jarod Greene hit 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points Friday during a 94-73 road win over Monterey Peninsula. Greene’s Cardinals are now 8-1.
Idaho State guard and Bonneville grad Jared Stutzman helped the Bengals move to 4-3 with six points and two rebounds in a start Friday at Santa Clara.
Montana Western got nine points and seven rebounds fro Firth graduate Connor Burkhart on Sunday during a 124-55 rout of Salish Kootenai. The win leaves the Bulldogs at 4-4.
Women’s basketball
Rigby grad and Montana Western guard Tori Anderson was all over the boxscore Saturday, starting in a 100-18 win over Salish Kootenai.
Anderson had 15 points, five reboundss, four assists and four steals to help the Bulldogs improve to 6-0.
Snake River graduate Alyssa Crumley hit 7 of 9 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers Saturday to help USU-Eastern (10-2) to a 75-65 road win over Otero.
Also reaching double digits during a win Saturday, Ririe graduate and Westminster guard Sicilee Williams hit 4 of 5 field goals and finished with 13 points during a 66-61 win over South Dakota Mines. The Griffins are now 5-2.
Fellow Ririe product Kaylee Brown had seven points and five rebounds for Northwest College on Friday during an 88-52 loss to Western Nebraska. Northwest is now 1-11.
Oregon Tech senior and Firth graduate Bailey Nelson had eight points and two steals Dec. 4 during a 67-57 win over Simpson. The Owls are now 7-5.
Big Bend starter and Madison graduate Leah Dougherty had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists Sunday during a 67-65 loss to the Spokane Sasquatch.
Also for the Vikings in the overtime loss, Madison’s Hanna Wilson had 10 points and five boards, and Kayla Luke Sugar-Salem had six points and four steals. BBCC is now 4-2.