Idaho State earned its first top-25 ranking since 2015 on Monday in the STATS FCS media and American Football Coaches Association coaches polls.
The Bengals (6-3, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) are ranked 24th by the media and 25th by the coaches after beating Portland State 48-45 on the road Saturday, which secured ISU's first winning season since 2014.
Idaho State had not been ranked since the second week of the 2015 season (22 media, 24 coaches).
"I would give up all of our rankings to win this week," ISU coach Rob Phenicie said Monday. "Good for the kids to get some recognition, but we have to beat the Cal Poly Mustangs."
ISU is one of four Big Sky teams ranked in this week's polls. Weber State, UC Davis and Eastern Washington fill slots 3-5 in the media poll.
Montana State, North Dakota and Montana also received votes, but did not crack the top 25.
KODY GRAVES' INJURY 'NOT AS BAD AS IT LOOKED'
Phenicie said Monday that the injury suffered Saturday by linebacker Kody Graves "wasn't as bad as it looked."
Graves was carted off the field late in the third quarter of Saturday's win with an apparent leg injury. Graves' left leg was placed in a large cast before he was taken off the field.
Graves, a redshirt junior, leads the Bengals and is second in the Big Sky with 9.6 tackles per game this season.
"I don't know where he stands right now," Phenicie said Monday.
When asked if Graves would play in either of ISU's remaining two regular-season games, Phenicie said "possibly."