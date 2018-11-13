POCATELLO – Idaho State’s season hit an unexpected hiccup Saturday with a 37-14 loss at Cal Poly.
The Bengals (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), who were ranked 24th in the FCS media poll, got stuck in a rut on offense and were worn down by Cal Poly’s clock-burning triple-option attack.
ISU lost its top-25 ranking and needs everything to go right to make the FCS playoffs.
Here are the takeaways from Saturday’s game.
MINUS: Playoff implications
ISU’s shot at a playoff berth took a hit with Saturday’s loss.
A win would have moved the Bengals into a tie for first place in the Big Sky standings, and would have made ISU a lock for the playoffs with a win this week against Weber State.
Instead, Saturday’s game is a must-win to keep the Bengals’ slim postseason hopes intact, and a victory won’t guarantee them a playoff spot.
While ISU has not been mathematically eliminated from winning a share of the league title, a lot of pieces have to fall into place for ISU to claim a piece of the championship. ISU has to beat Weber State, Eastern Washington has to lose at Portland State and UC Davis has to lose to Sacramento State at home to force a four-way tie for first place. If all of that happens, ISU still wouldn’t earn the Big Sky’s automatic berth into the playoffs based on tie-breaking scenarios. Conference champions reserve 10 berths into the 24-team playoff field, but only one team per conference gets an auto-bid.
A win against Weber State gives ISU six Division I wins (the season-opening win was against a Division II team). According to Craig Haley of STATS FCS football, only two teams have earned at-large postseason berths with fewer than seven Division I wins – Western Illinois in 2015 and Illinois State in 2016. The FCS playoff selection committee tends to use seven Division I wins as the low watermark for postseason qualification, which kept ISU out of the playoffs in 2014, when the Bengals went 8-4 but only won six Division I games.
Further hurting ISU’s postseason chances are Big Sky foes Montana State and Montana lurking at 6-4, plus de-facto Big Sky member North Dakota also at 6-4. Montana State and Montana play each other Saturday in the annual Brawl of the Wild rivalry game, and the winner will have seven Division I wins. So will North Dakota with a win Saturday against Northern Arizona.
Weber State, Eastern Washington and UC Davis are virtual postseason locks. Each has an 8-2 record and a top-10 ranking in the latest national media poll. That means one more playoff spot may be open for the Big Sky, which has never brought more than four teams to the FCS playoffs. The Big Sky had four teams in the field in 2013 and 2016.
“All we can do is win,” ISU coach Rob Phenicie said Monday of his team’s postseason chances. “If we don’t win, then that’s easy. Win, and let the chips fall.”
MINUS: Offense
ISU tallied its lowest point total of the season in Saturday’s game, which also produced the Bengals’ lowest yardage total against a Big Sky opponent this season.
Idaho State failed to score on five drives that crossed midfield and went 0 for 2 on fourth down. The Bengals’ normally explosive, big-play offense was limited to 5.6 yards per play and achieved 19 first downs – the team’s fewest against a Big Sky opponent this season.
Cal Poly’s rushing yardage (374) was more than ISU’s total offensive output (367), and the Mustangs made six tackles for loss.
A key to succeeding against Cal Poly’s ball-dominant offense, which leads the FCS in time of possession, was to capitalize on the few guaranteed offensive series. ISU didn’t score until its fourth drive of the game, committed four turnovers and didn’t score on its final six possessions.
“We didn’t finish and score when we had to,” Phenicie said. “The formula to beat Cal Poly is to get out on top of them early, get up by a bunch and then hold on. … We needed to put points on the board early and failed to do so.”
Against Cal Poly’s run defense, which entered the game ranked last in the FCS in yards per carry allowed, ISU passed 34 times compared to 30 runs. Two of those runs were quarterback sacks.
The Bengals still averaged 5.6 yards per rush – sacks included – and accumulated 167 yards rushing. But they didn’t fully expose Cal Poly’s most glaring weakness despite carrying two of the best running backs in the Big Sky.
Phenicie said ISU’s choice to throw the ball more was dependent on matchups with Cal Poly’s defensive scheme.
“It was just a matter of what they gave us,” Phenicie said. “They were cheating a guy under the box, and so we threw. That’s what we’ll do.”
MINUS: Third downs and turnovers
Idaho State’s offense converted three of 11 third downs, while Cal Poly went 8 of 16.
ISU also lost the turnover battle 4-0 thanks to two interceptions and two fumbles.
One of ISU’s fumbles was returned 40 yards by Cal Poly for a fourth-quarter touchdown, and the other ended ISU’s final offensive possession. Both were committed on the Mustangs’ side of the field.
Tanner Gueller’s first interception was thrown inside Cal Poly territory and led to a Mustangs field goal.
It was ISU’s first game this season without a turnover gained by the defense, and the first time the offense committed four turnovers. The previous single-game high was three against Liberty.
Idaho State ranks sixth in the 13-team Big Sky with a plus-3 turnover margin this season.