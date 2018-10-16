Keep your friends close and your enemies closer — because one day your enemy may be passing you the ball in front of the goal mouth.
At least that's how it played out for former adversaries Linnea Pretzer (Idaho Falls) and Zoe Lee (Hillcrest).
The two former cross-town rivals are now teammates at North Idaho, and Pretzer set up Lee for the Cardinals' second goal of the match Saturday, putting the game out of reach during a 2-0 win over Yakima Valley.
Pretzer and Lee have helped NIC post a solid 8-3-4 mark with three games remaining on the regular season schedule.
Skyline graduate and Jamestown Jimmies standout Nicole Morrison also helped her team put a game away this past week, scoring a pair of second half goals Thursday during a 4-1 win over Briar Cliff.
Morrison and her teammates are 8-5-1 overall.
Also representing Skyline on the collegiate pitch, Lane freshman Bailey Johnson scored of of five goals for the Titans during a 5-1 win over Clackamas on Friday.
Johnson also had a goal two days earlier during a 5-0 win over Southwest Oregon. Lane is now 12-1-2.
Shelley graduate and Monmouth College freshman defender Brie Stumbo got off three shots including one on goal Oct. 9 during a 6-0 win over Illinois College. The Fighting Scots are now 7-6.
Football
Utah State improved to 5-1 on Saturday with a 59-28 win over UNLV, thanks in part to a solid afternoon from Madison graduate Logan Lee.
Starting at defensive end for the Aggies, Lee had five tackles and one sack in the victory.
Bonneville grad and Montana Western senior Conlan Smith also had a big defensive Saturday, posting seven tackles and one forced fumble during a 30-10 win over Carroll. The Bulldogs are now 5-1.
Representing Hillcrest at Montana Tech (3-3) on Saturday, Chance Hansen had six tackles during a 23-20 overtime loss to the College of Idaho.
Former Shelley standout Mason Price helped Rocky Mountain (5-2) thump Montana State-Northern 52-13, finishing with four tackles.
Volleyball
Haylie Keck (Bonneville) and Maddy Reeb (Idaho Falls) shared a court Saturday night with Keck's ISU Bengals (12-9) taking a 3-2 road win over Reeb's Portland State Vikings (2-18).
Reeb hit .357 with six kills, adding a match best 44 assists. Keck had a pair of match-bests of her own, finishing with 29 digs and three aces.
Also with a match-best 29 digs, Firth graduate and Big Bend freshman Ashlee Adams helped the Vikings sweep past Columbia Basin 3-0 on Friday. Adams' teammate Martina Wilder (South Fremont) had a match-high 19 assists for the 7-20 Vikings.
Competing at Eastern Oregon (17-5) during a 3-0 win over Multnomah, Bonneville graduate Kiley McMurtrey had a team0-best 13 digs, and teammate Jet Taylor (Rigby) added four kills and three blocks.
Idaho Falls product and St. Louis sophomore Maya Taylor hit .400 with a team-best 12 kills Saturday during a 3-0 win over Rhode Island. That win lifts the Billikens to 3-16.
USU-Eastern (12-11) libero and Idaho Falls grad Tiffany Schwendiman finished with eight digs Friday, but it wasn't enough during a 3-1 loss to Southern Idaho.
Cross-country
Sugar-Salem graduate Shaylee Hill posted a personal record in the 5K at the Inland Empire Championships, finishing first among Southern Idaho runners with a time off 18 minutes, 34 seconds.
Fellow CSI harrier Chase Barrow (Shelley) recorded a PR of his own at the event, touring the 8k course in 25:31.
Competing for Utah State at the pre-nationals event in Madison Wisconsin on Saturday, Bonneville grad Coen Haroldsen finished 15th in the unseeded race with an 8k time of 22:02. Haroldsen was named USU Student Athlete of the Week one week earlier.
Also competing for USU at pre-nationals, Snake River graduate James Withers was 99th in 25:04.
On the women's side for USU, West Jefferson product Tylee Skinner covered the 6k course in 22:14, good for 143rd .
Golf
Carnegie Mellon standout and Idaho Falls graduate Yedin Lui placed eighth overall with twin 75s, finishing with a 150 at the Generals Invitational on Oct. 7-8.
Carnegie Mellon took second in the team competition with a stroke count of 604, five back of NYU.