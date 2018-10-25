BOISE — Garrett Collingham didn’t exactly jump at the chance to talk at his graduation at Mountain View High School in 2015 when the senior class voted him as the speaker.
In fact, he couldn’t have been more scared.
“The first instinct I had was ‘let me think about it and get back to you,’” Collingham said. “But I told my mom that and she freaked out and said ‘you don’t turn that down, you don’t even think about that. You say yes!’”
So Collingham reluctantly accepted the invitation, overcame his nervousness, and delivered a successful speech.
“I kept it short and sweet, but it was fine,” Collingham said with a smile.
The same story could be used to describe his football career at Boise State. Collingham, who grew up sitting in section 128 watching the Broncos play with his family, arrived in the summer of 2015 as a freshman walk-on unsure what to do or where to go.
Four years later he’s a confident, key contributor to the Broncos at tight end.
“I remember the first day I came in here I was super nervous,” Collingham said. “You grow up watching them and you don’t know what it’s like, and then it’s like ‘holy cow, I’m actually here.’”
Collingham certainly has proved he belongs. It just took a while. After four position switches and plenty of conversations with his family about his future, the 6-foot-4, 229-pound Collingham has found a home at tight end.
He has four catches this season for 57 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard rush last week at home against Colorado State.
“Oh my gosh I wanted to cry. I was so happy for him,” his mother, Theresa Collingham, said of the touchdown. “I probably did shed a few tears. We always believed in him, but I’m not sure he always necessarily did. We knew he had it in him and we’ve just been thrilled. He’s wanted to play there since about the second grade.”
But nobody knew if this day would come. Collingham loved Boise State and wanted to live out his dream — so much so that he turned down a full scholarship offer from Idaho State to join the Broncos as a walk-on — but the position changes and lack of playing time would wear on anybody.
Collingham arrived as a quarterback in 2015 and was called on for an occasional punt or two to help out the scout team. He switched to wide receiver and then eventually went to linebacker in 2017 before coacheds asked him about another change, tight end, before the start of spring practice.
His only stats in the record books heading into 2018 were a solo tackle on special teams in 2016 and another in 2017.
“You see guys just give up and transfer and I didn’t want to do that,” Collingham said. “I didn’t want to be known for that. I wanted to be known as the kid that said who cares that he switched four positions. I wanted to be known as a hard worker and I was going to do anything I could to get on the field and help the team.”
His parents brought Garrett and his older brother Kade to Boise State games all throughout their childhood, so transferring certainly wouldn’t have been the ideal option. But sitting on the bench while paying his own way wasn’t exactly great either.
“He loves it there but he asked the coaches at one point, ‘Am I a Division I player and if I’m not I understand but I need to find somewhere I can play, but if I am, let me know,’” Theresa Collingham said. “And they said ‘you definitely are’, and I think that was what brought him to say ‘OK, I know I can do this and stick it out.’”
The most recent switch to tight end actually excited him the most. Ironically it was the position that Idaho State recruited him to play.
“It just felt right when we talked about it going into the spring because I’ve been on offense my whole life,” Collingham said. “I played quarterback and receiver in high school and I knew what was going on. I think that really helps and being able to know the plays since I played offense here before, that helped.”
Collingham combined all the skills he had learned the previous three years at the other positions and used them to his advantage at tight end. He made a strong impression during the spring and went into the summer confident that he could compete for playing time.
Tight ends coach Kent Riddle saw enough during spring practices that he predicted Collingham would be able to help them. He was right.
“He could have given up the first time, he could have given up the second time, but he just kept going and going,” Riddle said. “He knew that somewhere there’s a way I can contribute here, and we always felt like there was some way he could contribute here. ... It’s been awesome to see.”
His playing time has slowly increased throughout the season and his production has followed. Some fans may be surprised, but those that know him haven’t been at all.
“We would hint to him about tight end, ‘you’d be a cold tight end, you’d be solid at tight end’ and when the move finally happened, we were all excited for him,” wide receiver A.J. Richardson said. “I knew when Garrett moved to tight end that he’d be just fine there. He’s been continuing to show that and with getting more balls it’s going to raise his confidence up even more.”
Quarterback Brett Rypien had been eyeing his 6-4 frame as a possible fit at tight end for a while. When he heard it was actually happening last spring, Rypien spent extra time on the field and in the film room to help get him ready.
“It’s been nice to see him making some plays,” Rypien said. “He’s got good body control, he’s tall and he’s got good hands and anytime you can have all that you’re going to be a weapon at tight end. … He’s getting so much better every single week and continuing to make plays.”
Collingham made his first career catch against Troy when he hauled in an 11-yard grab and had a catch against Wyoming wiped out due to a penalty. He had a 19-yard catch against Nevada two weeks ago before following that up with three impact plays against Colorado State.
He had a 26-yard catch over the middle to convert a third down and added a 1-yard catch later in the game. The most memorable play, and maybe one of the coolest that will happen this year at Albertsons Stadium, came when he took a hand off on an end around and scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard rush.
“My family was ecstatic, I think they were going more crazy than I was,” Collingham said. “It was exciting. I just had to have patience. I wasn’t one of those guys that played right away, but I waited and worked hard for it and now it’s a dream come true.”
Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said his story is an easy one to like.
“That’s kind of the Bronco way right there, guys like that,” Harsin said. “He’s one of those guys that is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team be successful, and not everybody is willing to do that. Hopefully he continues to be a playmaker for us that way and we can find ways to get him the ball.”
Collingham’s parents have only missed one game, the 2016 road game at Air Force, in the three years following his redshirt season in 2015. On top of paying his tuition and housing as a walk-on they’ve invested thousands of dollars in plane flights and hotels to see their son maybe get a few chances on special teams. But this year it’s finally been different.
Just seeing him get on the field at tight end has been cool. But to see him hauling in passes and scoring a touchdown on the same field, near the same end zone where they sat with him as a family watching the Broncos play for years? Get out of here.
“We decided we were going to enjoy every second we could along this journey with him,” Theresa Collingham said. “And it’s been worth every penny.”
The best part for the Collingham family may be the future. The redshirt junior has the rest of this season and a full 2019 season left, and it finally appears he found a position where he can stick. His role likely will only get bigger as he continues to get more comfortable.
Four years, five positions, plenty of unhappy days and thoughts about going elsewhere. It’s made the last few weeks even that much more special.
“Just being able to get this opportunity, I’m thankful,” Collingham said. “I’ve been all over the place, but I’ve just wanted to do whatever I can to contribute and perform and now I have that chance. It’s been awesome.”