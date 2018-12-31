The Madison County basketball pipeline is proving to be a weekly gusher for the Big Bend Vikings.
Driven by Sugar-Salem High School graduate Kayla Luke and Madison graduates Leah Dougherty and Hanna Wilson, the Vikings enter 2019 with an 11-2 record.
All three Madison County graduates hit double digits Friday during a 92-76 win over Skagit Valley, led by Dougherty’s 20.
Luke and Wilson both finished with 13 points in the victory, and the trio combined for 10 assists.
Also at 11-2, Utah State-Eastern got 10 points and 11 rebounds out of Snake River graduate Alyssa Crumley on Friday during a 70-55 win over Grays Harbor.
One night later Crumley had 11 points and eight rebounds during a 73-68 win over Central Arizona.
Rigby graduate and Montana Western guard Tori Anderson helped her team improve to 11-0 with 10 points and three assists during a 103-56 rout of Dickinson State on Friday.
Oregon Tech senior and Firth graduate Bailey Nelson had eight points and four rebounds Sunday during a 62-58 loss to Warner Pacific. That loss leaves the Owls at 10-6.
Shelley graduate and Walla Walla Warriors forward Bailey Stoddard had six points and three rebounds Saturday to help WWCC rout Pierce 79-48. The Warriors are now 10-3.
Butte County graduate and Southern Idaho freshman Shay Lambson hit a pair of 3-pointers during tournament exhibition play in Las Vegas this past weekend during a split with Grays Harbor and the Southern Utah All Stars. CSI is 11-5.
Men’s basketball
Southern Idaho got another solid outing from Madison graduate Jaxon Edelmayer on Friday night during a 100-89 win over Williston State. Edelmayer helped the Golden Eagles improve to 15-3 with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Also reaching double digits this past weekend, Bonneville graduate Jared Stuzman helped Idaho State square its record at 5-5 with 10 during a 72-55 win over Idaho.
Representing Firth at Montana Western (6-7), Connor Burkhart had six points, four rebounds and two assists Friday during a 78-67 loss to Dickinson State.
Former Shelley standout McKay Cannon had a team-high three assists Saturday during a 103-81 loss to Mississippi State. The Cougars are now 8-7.