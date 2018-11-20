A pair of Idaho State football players earned first-team all-Big Sky Conference honors, announced Tuesday.
Junior wide receiver Mitch Gueller and redshirt senior offensive lineman Brian Fineanganofo were named to the first-team offense. Gueller leads the Big Sky with 114.5 yards receiving per game (fifth in the FCS), ranks third in the league with nine touchdown catches, fourth with 5.6 receptions per game and is third in the conference with 20.3 yards per reception (10th in the FCS).
Gueller's 1,258 yards receiving this season are the third-most in ISU single-season history, and nine TD grabs ties for 10th in ISU's single-season records. Gueller is now a two-time first-team all-conference honoree.
Fineanganofo anchored an offensive line that paved the way for one of the most prolific offenses in the FCS.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound left tackle helped the Bengals rank 13th in the FCS in passing offense while rushing for 204.3 yards per game. ISU's 35.3 points per game ranked third in the conference and 16th in the FCS.
Bengals quarterback Tanner Gueller, wide receiver Michael Dean and running back James Madison earned second-team offensive accolades.
Dean led ISU and finished 15th in the FCS with 10 touchdown catches this season -- tied for the fifth-most in single-season ISU history. The junior was also sixth in the Big Sky with 863 yards receiving.
Madison rushed for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns, good for sixth and fourth, respectively, in the Big Sky. The redshirt senior's 974 yards are the eighth-most in single-season ISU history, and his 11 TD runs tie for sixth-most in single-season ISU history.
Tanner Gueller was one of the top quarterbacks in the FCS this season, leading the Big Sky and ranking fifth in the FCS with 315.5 yards of total offense per game. He leaves ISU as the school's career leader in touchdown passes (74), while ranking second all-time in passing attempts (1,241), passing completions (708) and passing yardage (9,061). He is one of two quarterback in ISU history to pass for over 8,000 yards.
Linebacker Paea Moala, linebacker Kody Graves and special teams player Andy Whittier earned third-team defensive honors. Graves ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 8.3 tackles per game, finishing the season with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two interceptions. Moala registered 70 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 2.0 sacks. Whittier made 13 tackles.
Center Dallen Collins, tight end Austin Campbell, running back Ty Flanagan, defensive linemen Treven Aloi and Kainoa Fuiava, and safety Adkin Aguirre earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.
UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier was named the league's offensive player of the year, Eastern Washington's Jay-Tee Tiuli earned top defensive honors, Weber State's Josh Davis was named the Big Sky's top freshman and Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed was tabbed the conference's top newcomer.