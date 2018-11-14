BOISE — John Ojukwu is living the life that all of us imagine.
Boise State’s redshirt freshman right tackle was instructed to literally eat as much as possible to try and add weight to his 6-foot-6 frame. He’s put on about 30 pounds since he arrived at Boise State in January of 2017 and is still trying to add more.
“It’s nice, but it’s a job sometimes,” said Ojukwu, who will on average drink about a gallon of milk per day. “They keep getting on me and telling me to eat more and more.”
Ojukwu redshirted in 2017 after graduating early from Boise High and enrolling for the spring semester. He earned immediate praise from coaches and teammates and impressed as a redshirt on the scout team last fall.
It didn’t take long to see that he’d be a contributor to the Broncos at some point. The only question was when.
“He made us mad plenty of days last year,” said STUD Curtis Weaver, who had to go against Ojukwu on an almost daily basis in practice. “We saw the talent in him and that he was going to be a good one. Talking to ‘Pit’, John Ojukwu was going to be one of the guys that was next up. We feel confident in him.”
Ojukwu had his name immediately thrown in the competition for the starting right tackle spot during fall camp this August, but the senior Andres Preciado earned the spot to start the season.
But with Boise State’s run game struggling and the offensive line in need of a spark, coaches gave Ojukwu the chance to play the entire second half at Nevada on Oct. 13.
He earned his first start at right tackle the following week at home against Colorado State and has started each of the past four games. Coincidently, Alexander Mattison has had his best four-game stretch of the season during the stat stretch, including two of his three 100-yard rushing games on the season.
“John is a fun-loving guy but he works his butt off,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “He’s always one of those guys that is watching a ton of film and doing the extra things. He’s long and athletic and he’s a big guy. He’s coming around and this experience for him to play this early and get some really good, quality reps is going to be huge for him in the future.
“He’s going to be a really good o-lineman. He just continues to get better and better, and he’s that fun-loving guy that everybody likes to be around.”
Boise State’s current starting offensive line — left tackle Ezra Cleveland, left guard John Molchon, center Garett Larson, right guard Eric Quevedo and Ojukwu — features no seniors. The group has continued to improve as the year as gone on, and all five playing together now should pay off even more when everybody is back again next year.
Ojukwu arrived weighing about 270 pounds but is now playing at 300 pounds. He likely will continue to add even more weight moving forward.
“We always joke around with John because he drinks about 10 milks a day,” STUD Jabril Frazier said. “But he’s definitely improved so much from last year, and he’s the type of guy that’s going to keep improving.”
Making it even more special for Ojukwu is that he’s not just some regular redshirt freshman getting a chance to play. He grew up in Boise since moving here in the fourth grade, and always had a goal of someday getting a chance to play for the Broncos.
“It’s a dream come true,” Ojukwu said. “I always wanted to play on The Blue. It’s amazing. That’s the only way to describe it, a dream come true. … It means everything. They’ve given so much to me that I just want to give back to them and help the team out.”
BRONCOS DEBUT IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TOP 25
Boise State debuted in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night at No. 25 after beating then-No. 23 Fresno State last week. Utah State, Boise State’s opponent in the final regular season game in Boise a week from Saturday on Nov. 24, also entered the rankings at No. 23.
The only problem for the Mountain West is that Cincinnati is ranked No. 24, and would likely become the top Group of Five team should they beat No. 11 UCF this week. Previously a loss by UCF would have probably given the Mountain West a shot at earning the New Year’s Six Bowl bid, but now Cincinnati appears to be in prime position to take the spot with a win.
A UCF win this weekend would only strengthen their spot as the top Group of Five team. A win for Boise State over Utah State in two weeks, combined with a win in the Mountain West title game against Fresno State, likely would shoot the Broncos up the rankings. But it probably wouldn’t be enough to put them ahead of either UCF or Cincinnati.