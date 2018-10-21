POCATELLO — Pauline Thiros has made quite an impression in a short time.
In an email sent to Idaho State University’s faculty and staff Thursday afternoon, ISU president Kevin Satterlee said Thiros, the school’s interim athletic director, will be considered for the permanent position – a shift in stance from Satterlee’s original statement that Thiros was merely an interim fix and would not be a candidate for the permanent position.
Thiros was tapped as ISU’s interim athletic director Aug. 30, five days after former athletic director Jeff Tingey was placed on administrative leave.
On Aug. 28, ISU announced that Tingey would not return to his post as the school’s athletic director. He would instead be replaced by an athletic director found via a national search.
Now, Thiros is one of the candidates.
“A couple of months ago I think I made a mistake,” Satterlee’s email reads. “Before I appointed Pauline Thiros as interim athletic director, she and I had a discussion and came to an understanding that she would be a true interim only. She would neither apply for nor be considered for the athletic director position permanently. However, in making that decision, I did not realize how well she was going to do the job. So, recently, Pauline and I had a discussion and decided that she has done the job in such a fine manner that she deserves a chance to compete for the position permanently. When we announce the opening of a nationwide search, Pauline will be one of the candidates who applies.”
Satterlee’s first few months in office and Thiros’ stint as interim athletic director have coincided with an exciting start to ISU’s football season. The team has won four of its first six games and is in third place in the Big Sky Conference standings – unfamiliar territory for a program that typically struggles and sticks near the bottom of the standings. The team is surrounded by noticeable buzz throughout the community, including a revamped pregame tailgating environment spearheaded by Satterlee.
ISU’s volleyball team is also succeeding with a 6-3 conference record, one game behind first place in the Big Sky.
But improving the win-loss records of ISU’s teams is just one of the tasks borne upon ISU’s new athletics leader.
Financial restraints have dictated the way ISU’s teams travel, forcing double-digit-hour bus rides to different time zones.
ISU’s facilities are also due for improvements, and scheduling conflicts at Holt Arena interfere with the seasons of ISU’s track and men’s basketball teams.
In a Wednesday radio interview, Thiros said Satterlee has been supportive of her efforts to improve ISU’s athletics department. The two agree that ISU cannot resign to budgetary limitations and must act according to what is best for ISU’s student-athletes.
Because if the well-being of student-athletes improves, Thiros said, the rest of the dominoes will fall into place.
Thiros pointed to the ISU football team’s travel methods as an example. Head coach Rob Phenicie said Wednesday the team will no longer fly commercial – only chartered.
“(If) you make your decision based on budget, you say hell no, we can’t charter a flight,” Thiros said. “You make it based on what’s best for the team and the students, you say we have to charter a flight. Then we know what that costs, we commit to it and we have something that we have to focus on funding.
“It helps the team perform well,” Thiros added. “What happens when the team performs well? We fill Holt Arena, and the problem of, where do we get that money, goes away when you perform well.”
Thiros has received massive support on social media. Posters have urged ISU to keep her as the full-time athletic director. Phenicie echoed those sentiments during a Wednesday radio interview.
Phenicie said his team was originally slated to fly commercial to their game Nov. 3 in Portland, Oregon. The return flight would have taken half the team and support staff to Salt Lake City and the other half to Boise.
“That’s unheard of. That’s ridiculous,” Phenicie said. “(Thiros) saw the importance of the welfare and well-being of our student-athletes and getting them back after the game so they don’t miss study time or anything on Sunday.”
“It’s really tempting to say, ‘OK, here’s our budget. We’ve got to accept it and we’ve got to work within it,’” Thiros said. “I don’t think that’s how you can think in competition. It just is diametrically opposed to the whole idea of competing. … We just can’t accept any limitation. Our expectation has to be higher.”
In his email, Satterlee said the national search for ISU’s next athletic director has not yet begun. And he didn’t make any promises about keeping Thiros in the position.
But his initial indications are good.
“Pauline has earned the chance to apply for the position and be evaluated along with all the other applicants,” the email reads. “I was wrong when I made the call to limit that, and I am willing to admit that now. More details on the search will be coming out soon.”