POCATELLO - The 2019 Idaho State football schedule was released Friday. The Bengals have five home games and seven road games, four being in Utah.
The home schedule consists of games vs. Western Colorado (Sept. 5), Portland State (Sept. 28), North Dakota (Oct. 12), Northern Colorado (Nov. 2) and defending Big Sky Conference champion Eastern Washington (Nov. 9). Eastern Washington advanced to the FCS National Championship game this season.
The road season begins Sept. 14 at the University of Utah. The Bengals then play at Northern Iowa on Sept. 21. Northern Iowa will return the game to Pocatello on Sept. 12, 2020.
ISU plays at Montana on Oct. 5, at Idaho on Oct. 19 and at SUU on Oct. 26.
The Bengals take a week off from conference play to play at BYU on Nov. 16 before closing out Big Sky play on Nov. 23 at Weber State.
Season ticket renewals will go out at the beginning of February. For questions call 208-282-FANS.
BSU's Moa granted eligibility by NCAA
BOISE - Boise State football student-athlete David Moa was granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA, it was announced Friday.
On behalf of Moa, Boise State filed an extension of eligibility waiver with the national office, and received word the waiver had been granted.
Moa, who missed almost the entire 2018 season due to an injury, had been named to the preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Outland Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.
-- Staff report