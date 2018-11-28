One of Utah State’s biggest goals this season was to earn the opportunity to play on the first Saturday of December.
Boise State made sure that won’t happen with a hard-fought 33-24 victory over the visiting Aggies in a much-anticipated Mountain West football game last Saturday night in front of a packed house at Albertsons Stadium.
With their seventh straight win, the Broncos secured the right to host Fresno State in the conference championship game, which will be contested Saturday at 5:45 p.m. Had the Aggies prevailed, they would have welcomed the Bulldogs to Maverik Stadium, not to mention extended their program record winning streak to 11.
“First of all, congratulations to Utah State on a great season,” said BSU head coach Bryan Harsin , as the Broncos improved to 113-8 this century at home. “You win 10 games and that’s hard to do. I know we beat them tonight, but coach Wells and his team they assembled, that’s a really good football team that played us extremely hard tonight. We knew they would, but our guys played better.”
The Aggies (10-2, 7-1 MW) got off to a great start as they won the coin toss, elected to receive the opening kickoff and promptly drove 75 yards on nine plays. The possession culminated with the first of three Jordan Love touchdown passes of the evening — a well-executed 9-yard back shoulder throw to Jalen Greene on third down.
USU’s defense also shined in the early going as Boise State (10-2, 7-1) didn’t pick up a first down until its third series of the game. However, Love threw only his fifth interception of the season late in the first quarter, and the Broncos quickly took advantage with a 39-yard drive to paydirt.
A 2-yard TD run by Alexander Mattison ended up being the first six of 17 consecutive points scored by the hosts. Five minutes into the second quarter, Utah State trailed by double digits (17-7) for the first time since its season opener at Michigan State.
The Aggies trailed 10-7 early in the second quarter when they elected to attempt a fake punt on fourth-and-one from their own 34-yard line. Tight end Dax Raymond took the direct snap, but was stuffed in the backfield by BSU’s punt coverage unit. Mattison made USU pay a few minutes later on his second scoring run of the contest.
“It was a one-on-one matchup and they beat us, but I think from a schematic standpoint, first of all, we’d been holding onto that (play) for a while, and then I thought it was there and it was confirmed the first two times that we’d seen them (when punting),” USU head coach Matt Wells said of the fake punt. “(But) they made a better play than us.”
The Aggies did immediately bounce back as they answered Mattison’s second scoring run with a touchdown of their own midway through the second quarter. Love connected with Ron’quavion Tarver on a fade to the corner of the end zone from 12 yards out to pare USU’s deficit to 17-14.
Like Love’s first TD toss, his second one also took place on a third-down play. However, the Aggies struggled on third down for most of the evening as they went 4 of 13. The Broncos entered the game ranked first in the Mountain West and 15th nationally in third down defense (31.6 percent).
Love ended up breaking Chuckie Keeton’s single-season school record with his 28th touchdown pass with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. An 83-yard screen pass to Gerold Bright ended up being the perfect play call to counter BSU’s blitz.
Love ended up completing 29 of a career-high 47 passes for 363 yards — the most passing yards the Broncos have allowed in 2018. However, the Aggies never got on track with their potent rushing attack as they gained 62 yards on only 19 attempts. USU entered the showdown ranked 26th among all FBS programs this season in rushing offense (216.5 yards per game).
“First, I’ll start with us,” Bright said. “I’m not going to blame anybody, but as running backs we have to make plays. We have to make plays, there is no excuse. O-line, we have to do our job. I’m not calling out anyone, I’m just saying that we all have to do our job. You know, it’s a team effort, it’s not an individual thing, so we have to come together as a collective group and make things happen when it needs to happen. ... Their defense, like I said, played with a chip on their shoulder. We just have to learn to just fight that and play with a chip on our shoulder. They want the same thing we want, so we battled it out and we just came up short.”
Meanwhile, the visitors had no answer for Mattison, who became the first player to rush for 200 yards against USU this season. The junior, who successfully hurdled Aggies on a pair of 10-plus-yard runs, racked up 200 yards on 37 carries.
Mattison, who was selected as the MW Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, busted off a 59-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter to essentially ice the game. He capped off the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge with four seconds remaining in the contest to terminate any slim hope of an Aggie comeback.
It was also an efficient performance by BSU quarterback Brett Rypien, who completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards — his 21st 300-yard effort of his standout career, which is a new MW record. Rypien connected on passes of 51, 44, 34 and 30 yards against an injury-riddled USU secondary.
Nevertheless, the Aggies still managed to make some big plays in the secondary to help keep the game within striking distance for the USU offense. For starters, USU defensive backs DJ Williams and Gaje Ferguson deftly broke up accurate passes in the end zone, and cornerback Cameron Haney looked sharp in his first start of the season.
Additionally, the Aggies limited the Broncos to field goal attempts on three of their seven trips to the red zone. Nonetheless, USU’s defense conceded a season-high 509 yards of total offense and didn’t force a turnover for the first time in 16 games. The Aggies didn’t have any takeaways against the Broncos a year ago, as well.
Senior Chase Christiansen finished with a game-best and career-high 15 tackles for the Aggies, while fellow linebacker David Woodward added 11 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and his fifth sack of the season. It was the seventh time Woodward has made 10 or more tackles in 2018.
USU finished with 425 total yards. Only Colorado State and Air Force have gained more yards against Boise State this fall.
Greene, Tarver and Aaren Vaughns combined for 21 of USU’s 29 receptions. Vaughns broke the 100-yard barrier for the first time in his career as he hauled in seven catches for a game-high 107 yards.
The Aggies will find out by Sunday which bowl game they will be competing in. This will be USU’s seventh bowl appearance in the last eight years.