Bonneville High School graduate Jared Stutzman jumped off the single-digit scoring train in a big way for Idaho State on Friday night.
Stutzman was stuck in a one-number scoring streak in five straight and eight of his last nine before erupting for a season-best 24 in a goad game at Portland State.
The former Post Register Player of the Year had 20 in the first half alone, and hit 8 of 12 from the field on the night, including five 3-pointers.
Stutzman's Bengals held a 49-47 halftime edge, but ended up falling to the Vikings 99-93 to finish the week at 9-16.
Blackfoot graduate Jarod Greene got the most out of his 11 minutes Saturday, scoring 10 with four rebounds to help North Idaho dust Yakima Valley 122-72. That win leaves the Cardinals at 26-2.
Firth graduate Connor Burkhart pushed his team-best field goal percentage to 64.8 this past weekend, hitting 7 of 8 from the field for Montana Western.
That sweet shooting got Burkhart 14 points over 21 minutes, but the Bulldogs lost both games, falling to 18-11.
Madison graduate and Southern Idaho guard Jaxon Edelmayer had five rebounds and a game-best six assists Thursday during an 83-72 road loss to Snow College. Edelmayer's Golden Eagles fell to 23-7 with the loss.
Women's basketball
Following a brief absence from the lineup at Utah State-Eastern, Snake River graduate Alyssa Crumley led her team with nine points and three assists Saturday, adding 19 points during a 75-69 loss to Southern Idaho.
USU-Eastern is now 17-10 on the season.
Madison grad Hannah Wilson narrowly missed out on a double-double Saturday, finishing with 12 points and nine assists for Big Bend during a 75-58 win over Blue Mountain.
Also for BBCC (23-4) in the Saturday win, Sugar-Salem grad Kayla Luke logged 11 points and four assists.
Representing Seattle Pacific in a 67-60 win over Alaska-Fairbanks, West Jefferson graduate Jade Skidmore finished with 10 points and three rebounds on Saturday. That win lifts Skidmore's Hawks to 8-17.
Challis grad and Treasure Valley forward Tara Chamberlain had eight rebounds, two assists and two steals Saturday during a 74-62 loss to Wenatchee Valley. TVCC is now 12-15.
Ririe product and Westminster starting guard Sicilee Williams had nine points and three rebounds Friday, but it was not enough as the 19-6 Griffins dropped a 76-65 decision to Colorado Christian.
Indoor track
Bingham County was well represented by Weber State at the Big Sky Indoor Championships this past weekend as Deidre Wilson (Shelley) and Michelle Pratt (Blackfoot) each posted eighth-place finishes for the Wildcats.
Wilson reached 43-10 3/4 in the shot put, and Pratt clocked in at 5 minutes 3.40 seconds in the mile run. WSU was fifth in the team competition with 60, 32 back of Sacramento State's winning total.