The milestones keep piling up for Tanner Gueller.
Earlier this season, Idaho State’s fifth-year quarterback became the fifth player in program history to eclipse 6,000 yards passing.
A few weeks later, Gueller set a school record with eight passing touchdowns in a historic win against Idaho.
And last week against Liberty, Gueller entered new territory as one of two Bengals QBs with at least 8,000 yards passing. More importantly, he passed Justin Arias as ISU’s career leader in touchdown passes with 65. The recipient of the record-breaking pass was Gueller’s brother, ISU wide receiver Mitch Gueller.
Tanner is having his best season as a Bengal, and his team eyes a rare playoff appearance.
“Our mindset is always onto the next game,” Tanner said in an interview with ISU Athletics. “This team has bigger goals, and I think after everything is done is when I will be able to look back and reflect on the records.”
Tanner is now second in ISU history in passing yardage, fifth in completions and fourth in attempts.
At his current rate, he’s on pace to finish second in attempts and completions, and will surpass Jason Whitmer as the school’s leader in passing yardage.
Tanner paces an offense that leads the Big Sky Conference and is second in the FCS with 543.6 yards per game this season. His eight-touchdown effort against the Vandals earned him national player of the week recognition and a brief mention on ESPN. He ranks in the FCS’ top 10 in multiple stats and is on pace to set several career-high marks.
If ISU beats Montana State on Saturday, the team secures its first five-win campaign since 2014 and its sixth since the turn of the century.
The Bengals are still in the hunt for a Big Sky title and their first postseason berth since 1983.
“I love football,” Gueller told ISU Athletics. “I love competing and I love the team and this staff. There is nothing more special than working each week with a group of guys toward a common goal.”