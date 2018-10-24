BOISE — Boise State coach Bryan Harsin didn’t take the time to talk about the strengths of the Air Force Falcons like he typically would do during the opening statement of his Monday press conference when previewing the upcoming opponent that week.
He went straight to questions. Not much else had to be said.
“This is Air Force week,” Harsin said. “Really that’s probably all I need to say about that.”
Boise State heads to a place Saturday where they’ve never won. The Broncos committed seven turnovers in an ugly 28-14 loss in 2014, and couldn’t score despite having four chances near the goal line in the final minutes of a 27-20 loss there in 2016.
Falcon Stadium is the only Mountain West road venue that Boise State has never won at.
Air Force also handed the Broncos a stunning 37-30 home loss on the blue turf in 2015 to become one of just three programs — and the first since Nevada in the late 1990s – to beat Boise State in three consecutive seasons.
“I think any competitor, that motivates you,” Harsin said. “It should. If it doesn’t, then we have a problem.”
Boise State ended the three-game losing streak to Air Force last season with a 44-20 win in Boise, but players still remember the previous two losses in Colorado Springs — and the frustration the triple option has given them.
It’s no secret the triple option has caused problems for the Broncos, so they made sure to spend extra time on it during spring practices and fall camp to help familiarize players with the concepts and schemes ahead of this week.
“We always work on the triple option,” Harsin said. “We always have that in. We do it in the spring, we do it in fall camp. We’ll always do that as long as we play a triple option team.
“They do a great job. You can’t do it in the way Air Force runs it. You can simulate it, and try to put your plan together and have your scout team go out there and give you looks, but the way they play and the speed they have and how they utilize their players, it’s different.”
Defending the option comes down to one key factor: being able to tackle.
“They are going to have to make one on one open field, in-space tackles which we did last year,” Harsin said of Boise State’s defense. “We’re going to have to make sure we’re able to work through that this week and get our guys in the right position and then you have to go make a play.”
Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said he’ll “get the cleats out and run some drills” this week with the defense to help try and prepare his group for the triple option.
“We have a lot of work to do to get them ready,” Avalos said. “It takes a tremendous amount of discipline and toughness to have a shot to compete with these guys with the triple option and the way they run it. … We can’t get enough reps in practice, but we’ll be giving them as many looks as we can.”
BYU GAME GETS ANOTHER LATE START TIME: Boise State’s home game against BYU on Nov. 3 at Albertsons Stadium will start at 8:15 p.m. and be televised nationally by ESPN2, the Mountain West announced Monday.
It will be the second home game to start at 8:15 p.m. this season. The first was the home opener on Sept. 8 against Connecticut. Boise State had a 1:30 p.m. kick off for the San Diego State game on Oct. 6, and a 7 p.m. start for the Colorado State game last Friday.
The Broncos are guaranteed at least one more 8:15 p.m. start on Friday Nov. 9 against Fresno State. That game will be televised on ESPN2. The home finale against Utah State on Nov. 24 doesn’t have a start time yet, but is also a candidate to start at 8:15 p.m.