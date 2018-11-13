If last Saturday was indeed the Aggies’ final game of the season at Maverik Stadium, they gave their 25 seniors a pretty spectacular going away party.
After honoring their seniors, the Aggies went out and pasted San Jose State in a Mountain West football contest, despite spotting the Spartans an early 7-0 lead thanks to a disastrous punt. Utah State amassed 49 points in the middle two quarters en route to a 62-24 victory — the team’s sixth win of the season by at least 38 points.
“There are a lot of positives coming out of the San Jose State game,” said USU head coach Matt Wells, whose team scored at least 56 points for the sixth time this fall. “We played our starters for two-and-a-half quarters and they played well on defense and offense. At that point, we put in a bunch of players that came in and played hard. A lot of those guys that we played late in the game were actually on the scout team during the week. It’s interesting to see how games go at the end. I thought those kids came in and played hard.”
Indeed, the Aggies were able to pull their starters in the third quarter, yet still managed to destroy their short-lived program record for total offense. USU racked up 804 total yards — 100 more than it did against visiting New Mexico on Oct. 27 — which is the third-highest tally in Mountain West history and among all FBS teams this season. It’s only the 17th time a FBS program has ever exceeded the 800-yard barrier.
Leading the charge was star quarterback Jordan Love, who completed 32 of 42 passes for a career-high 491 yards and a school record-tying five touchdowns in less than three quarters. Love also found paydirt with his legs from one yard out. For his efforts, the redshirt sophomore was selected as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in 2018.
Love’s 491 passing yards are the third-most in a single game in the USU record books. Additionally, No. 10 became only the fourth Aggie signal caller to throw five TDs in a game twice during his career, joining Chuckie Keeton, Anthony Calvillo and Tony Adams.
Love, who has completed 66.7 percent of his passes this season for 2,676 yards, is already tied for second place in program history with 24 TD passes in a single season. Of the other MW quarterbacks who have started every game this season, only Fresno State’s Marcus McMaryion, with three, has tossed fewer interceptions than Love’s four.
“That calmness you see when he’s in the pocket, that’s how he is 24/7,” USU tight end Dax Raymond said of Love. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him anxious, angry, happy or sad. He’s just mellow, perfect, which is what you need from a QB. He’s fun to rally behind because he does rally the troops and tells us, ‘We’re going to go score.’ When we do score, that’s when you see him happy. But if something negative happens, you don’t see any sort of stress on him.”
It was also a memorable afternoon for standout tailback Darwin Thompson, who became the first Aggie since Kerwynn Williams in 2012 to finish with at least 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. The junior college transfer gained 140 yards on 15 carries and hauled in four receptions for 115 yards. Last week’s MW Offensive POTW had TD catches of 7 and 88 yards — the sixth-longest pass play in school history — and a scoring scamper of 59 yards.
Fellow stellar running back Gerold Bright rushed for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass against the Spartans. Jordan Nathan and Jalen Greene snared TD receptions of 42 and 37 yards, respectively, for the Aggies, who improved to 6-0 at home for only the fourth time ever. Senior wide receiver Ron’quavion Tarver led USU with eight catches, and now ranks ninth in the program record books with 144 career receptions.
As well as the offense performed, USU’s first-string defense was equally as dominant, limiting the Spartans to 115 total yards in the opening half. SJSU rushed for a paltry 56 yards, and 38 of them was on one carry in the fourth quarter.
“Our main goal is to never let the offense run down the heart of our defense,” USU linebacker Tipa Galeai said. “What comes into play is us trusting our coaches. Coach (Keith) Patterson does a real good job of coaching us on our defensive schemes on stopping the run. Every team is different, so he does a really good job of giving us different jobs every week and coaching us up on it.”
USU’s defense was especially stout on third down as the visitors converted on 2 of 14 of them.
The Aggies forced three turnovers — interceptions by Galeai and Deante Fortenberry, and a fumble recovery by Logan Lee, courtesy of a bone-crunching hit on SJSU’s back-up QB by Baron Gajkowski — and finished with 9.0 tackles for loss, including 3.0 by David Woodward. It’s the fourth time in 2018 the Aggies have recorded at least three takeaways in a contest.
The Aggies broke a pair of single-season school records last Saturday and matched the 1960 team as the only USU squads with nine straight victories. USU has scored 66 touchdowns this season, supplanting the old standard of 60 in 2011, and has already racked up 513 points — 59 more than the 2012 team.
BSU game
The game time for Utah State’s showdown against Boise State was announced Monday. The Broncos will host the Aggies at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 24. The crucial MW contest will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.
Rankings
Utah State remained at the No. 14 position in the latest AP Poll, but moved up three spots to No. 13 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
National leaders
The Aggies rank first nationally in six categories, including scoring offense (51.3 points per game), turnovers forced (26), kickoff return average (29.83), scoring drives that take less than 60 seconds (22), defensive three-and-outs (6.11) and non-offensive TDs (eight).
USU sophomore speedster Savon Scarver is still the FBS leader in kickoff return average (35.3).