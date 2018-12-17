Traditionally, the triple-double is the next step up from the double-double.
Much less ballyhooed, however, is the always popular but rarely celebrated double double-double.
Ririe High School graduate Sicilee Williams had just such a double double-double for the Westminster Griffins this past weekend, helping her team to wins over New Mexico Highlands on Friday and Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday.
Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds Friday in a 65-58 win, and followed the next night with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists during a 65-58 victory.
The wins leave Williams' Griffins at 7-2 with their next game scheduled for Jan. 4.
Firth product Bailey Nelson narrowly missed a double-double for Oregon Tech on Saturday, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds during an 81-70 win over Northwest. Nelson was 5 of 6 from the field in the win for the 9-5 Owls.
Butte County graduate Shay Lambson reached double digits for Southern Idaho on Dec. 10, hitting 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points over just 10 minutes during a 103-70 win over Treasure Valley. CSI is now 10-3.
Big Bend forward and Madison grad Hanna Wilson hit 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points and five rebounds Friday during a 77-53 win over Peninsula.
Also for Big Bend in the Friday win, Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) had eight points and eight assists, and Leah Dougherty (Madison) added eight points and four assists. BBCC is now 6-2.
Former Challis standout Tara Chamberlain helped the Treasure Valley Chukars edge Southwest Oregon 80-75 on Saturday, finishing with 16 points and four rebounds. TVCC is now 7-4.
Shelley grad Bailey Stoddard had four points and five rebounds for the Walla Walla Warriors during a 97-42 rout of Shoreline on Sunday. WWCC moved to 8-3 with the win.
Men's basketball
Southern Idaho got 20 points, six rebounds and three assists from Madison graduate Jaxon Edelmayer on Saturday as the Golden Eagles dispatched Central Wyoming 101-81. CSI ended the week at 12-3.
Treys were wild for Firth graduate Connor Burkhart on Saturday as the Montana Western forward hit 3 of 3 field goals and had three rebounds during a 79-72 win over Menlo. The Bulldogs are now 5-4.
North Idaho got six points and five rebounds out of Blackfoot grad Jarod Greene on Dec. 11 during a 135-70 rout of Fairchild. The Cardinals are now 9-1.