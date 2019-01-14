There is no single doctrine that yields basketball success.
But if there were a list of 10 basketball commandments, somewhere on the list would be the following mandate.
"When the hand is hot, feed it. If it stays hot, feed it some more."
Such was the heady play of Big Bend coach Preston Wilks on Wednesday during an 84-73 win over Columbia Basin.
Madison graduate Hanna Wilson played the role of hot hand, hitting 14 of 17 from the field to finish with a career-best 32 points.
Wilson also had eight rebounds in the win, helping the Vikings improve to 13-2.
Also pitching in for Big Bend in the win over CBCC, Leah Dougherty (Madison) and Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) had 10 and 3 points, respectively. The Vikings are 13-2.
Oregon Tech senior and Firth grad Bailey Nelson hit 7 of 9 from the field to finish with a team-best 15 points Friday during an 85-79 loss to Corban. Nelson's Owls are now 11-8.
Treasure Valley got a nice double-double out of Challis graduate Tara Chamberlain on Saturday during an 88-81 loss to Spokane.
Chamberlain finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the loss for the 10-7 Chukars.
Former Snake River standout Alyssa Crumley helped push USU-Eastern to a 70-62 win over Southern Idaho on Saturday, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. USU-Eastern is now 14-3.
Ririe grad Sicilee Williams helped the Westminster Griffins improve to 11-2 on Saturday, finishing with 13 points during a 73-71 win over MSU-Denver. Williams hit 3 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc in the win.
Men's basketball
BYU junior and Shelley graduate McKay Cannon got the start Thursday against Portland, finshing with 11 points, three assists and a team-high four steals during a 79-56 win. The Cougars are now 11-8.
Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman tallied a team-high 13 points for Idaho State on Saturday, helping the Bengals edge Sacramento State 72-70 on the road. The win squares ISU's record at 7-7.
Southern Idaho guard and Madison graduate Jaxon Edelmayer had nine points, four rebounds and three assists Saturday during a 76-75 road loss to USU-Eastern. The loss drops CSI to 16-5.
Firth product Connor Burkhart finished with six points and five rebounds for Montana Western on Saturday during a 91-78 loss to Carroll. The Bulldogs ended the week 7-10.
Indoor track
Utah State got a third-place finish out of Bonneville graduate Coen Haroldsen at the Bronco Invitational in Boise this past weekend, covering the distance in 8 minutes, 39.04 seconds. No team scores were kept at the event.
Representing Madison and the host Cougars at the unscored BYU Indoor meet, Rachel Morrin also finished third in the 3k at 10:16.02.
Closer to home at the Stacy Dragila Open in Pocatello, Weber State runner and Blackfoot grad Michelle Pratt placed fifth in the mile run at 5:19.29. Pratt also helped the Wildcats place third in the 4x400 relay (4:07.57).
Representing Weber State in the throwing events in Pocatello, Shelley product Diedre Wilson finished fourth in the shot put with a push of 40 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
Sugar-Salem grad and Southern Idaho distance runner Shaylee Hill also got into the act at the Pocatello meet, finishing seventh in the 3k (10:46.36). No team scores were kept.