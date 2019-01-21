As she nears the end of her collegiate swimming career, Bonneville graduate Randi Yarnell is getting the most out of each and every splash.
Yarnell set another Western State-Colorado school record Friday, touching the wall in 2 minutes, 8.22 seconds in the 200-yard butterfly.
In all, Yarnell won two events Friday and three events Saturday during road losses to Colorado Mesa (192-67) and Dixie State (171-91), respectively.
Yarnell now owns five individual school records and has her name on four more school relay records.
Representing Skyline at the University of Idaho, Kayla Stanley helped the Vandals place fourth in both the 200 medley relay (1:52.62) and 400 freestyle relay (3:45.64) Friday during a dual at Northern Colorado. UNC won the event 182-118.
Idaho Falls graduate Jade Irick placed sixth in the one-meter diving competition at the Colorado College Classic, good for 13 of her team's 768 points.
Irick also finished fourth individually in the 200 backstroke (2:23.78) and had a hand in 77 of her team's points. The Thunderwolves placed second at the event 110 behind host Colorado College.
Indoor track
Utah State standout and Snake River graduate James Withers won the 3k run at the Montana State dual this past weekend, covering the distance in 8:44.11.
Also competing for USU at the unscored Bozeman, Mont., event, Bonneville graduate Coen Haroldsen finished fourth in the mile run with a time of 4:25.97.
Wrestling
Bonneville grad and Western Wyoming regular Jared Bird scored an individual silver at the Utah Valley Open on Saturday, finishing 3-2 with three pins in the 18-4 pound bracket.
Bird and the Mustangs will be back in action this weekend with a home dual against Chadron State.
Women's basketball
Rigby graduate and Montana Western starter Tori Anderson hit 7 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 25 points Saturday during an 82-74 win over Providence (Mont.). The Bulldogs are now 16-1.
Westminster starter and Ririe graduate Sicilee Williams also had a nice performance from beyond the arc this past week, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts to finish with 17 points and seven rebounds during a 62-44 win over Colorado Christian. The Griffins are now 13-3.
Madison grad Hannah Wilson had 17 points for Big Bend on Saturday, and teammates Kayla Luke (Sugar-Salem) and Leah Dougherty (Madison) added 11 and nine, respectively, during an 80-73 win over Treasure Valley. BBCC is now 16-2.
Firth product and Oregon Tech senior Bailey Nelson had a team-best 16 points Friday to help push the Owls to a 64-54 road win over Northwest. Oregon Tech is now 13-8.
Competing for Seattle Pacific during a 61-59 win over Western Washington on Thursday, West Jefferson grad Jade Skidmore had 10 points. The Falcons are now 5-10.
Snake River graduate and USU Eastern starter Alyssa Crumley finished with a team-best 14 points Saturday during a 60-52 loss to Snow. USU Eastern is now 14-5.
Competing for Treasure Valley during a 70-64 loss to the Walla Walla Warriors on Wednesday, Challis graduate Tara Chamberlain finished with six points and four rebounds.
On the other side of the same box score, Warriors' forward and Shelley grad Bailey Stoddard had four points and four rebounds. WWCC is now 13-5, and TVCC is 9-9.
Men's basketball
Getting another start for BYU, Shelley graduate McKay Cannon hit all three of his 3-point attempts Saturday during an 82-63 road loss to San Francisco. BYU is now 12-9.
Blackfoot graduate and North Idaho forward Jarod Greene hit 10 of 11 from the field and finished with 20 points and seven rebounds over just 14 minutes Saturday during a 137-69 rout of Blue Mountain. NIC is now 16-2.
Idaho State guard and Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman had nine points and three rebounds Thursday during a 76-59 road loss to Weber State. The Bengals are now 7-8.
Madison grad Jaxon Edelmayer had a game-high five assists Saturday to help Southern Idaho defeat Colorado Northwestern. Edelmayer also had four points and four rebounds for the 17-5 Golden Eagles.