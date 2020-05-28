In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. The U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights has found a Connecticut policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports is illegal. The office says the policy violates Title IX, the federal civil rights law that guarantees equal education opportunities for women, including in athletics. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)