EAGLE--Persistent rain not only completely changed the day 1 schedule of 5A/4A track, but the preparation for District 6 field event athletes Rayven Nealey of Madison, Kaden Hall of Rigby and Ty Wright of Shelley.
Throwing events and pole vault were called off before Friday morning's 3,200 finals started at Eagle High School, and a decision was made by noon to also move high jump finals to Saturday. That left 5A long jump and 4A triple jump as the lone field events to take place Friday, and the only events taking place at all between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Nealey and Hall both competed in 5A long jump and came away with medals in the dreary weather. Nealey, a Nevada signee, jumped 17-6 to claim her first state gold in the event while Hall claimed silver with a mark of 21-5.5 for his first state medal in the event.
Hall said Friday's rain was all too familiar being an eastern Idaho track athlete and did not faze him.
"It kinda feels like we're at home," Hall said, laughing. "I just went out there knowing it was my senior year and wanted to give it my all."
Hall, who won long jump, pole vault and high jump at last week's 5A District 5-6 championships, will have pole vault and high jump finals today. The senior also plays basketball and used to play baseball before giving it up for track.
"Track's a lot more fun than baseball," Hall said. "I'm just gonna give it all I have (Saturday) and cheer everybody on. All these athletes here are so good."
Nealey said she was thankful for Eagle High School allowing athletes to go indoors during the long break between the 3,200 finals.
"I stayed in the gym," Nealey said. "I just tried not to think about jumping at all."
Nealey's relaxed approach to her events has allowed her to have more fun her senior season, and she described Friday's long jump win as a surprise. She also won her 100 heat in a personal best 12.42, the second fastest 5A girls time of the day.
"That was also a surprise," Nealey said.
Friday's rain completely changed Wright's day. Wright said he arrived at Eagle at 7:45 a.m. Saturday prepared for 4A boys high jump finals at 10. He stayed to cheer on teammate Karlie Callahan in the girls 3,200, then realized his Saturday became much busier upon the postponement of high jump finals.
"We were waiting to see if we could jump so I was trying not to eat much. Now I'm pretty hungry," Wright said with a laugh.
By placing fourth in Friday's 4A boys 110 hurdles prelims, he will be competing in long jump, 110 hurdles and high jump finals Saturday. He said it resembles his regular season meet schedule, which he is used to, but it added another layer to adjusting to Shelley's move from 3A to 4A this year.
"This is is a lot different than my past state meets," said Wright, who won the 3A boys high jump title three years in a row and cleared a season and personal best of 6-11. "But I like it. You get used to the track. I like getting to see different venues and competition."
The rain tapered off, but did not completely disappear by the time Friday afternoon's running event prelims and finals began. Pushing through the drizzle, dropping temperatures and wind to claim gold in the 4A girls 800 sprint medley relay was the Skyline quartet of Macy Olson, Jenaya Vanderstoep, Mattie Olson and Breanne Herrmann, who won in 1:50.60.
The Grizzlies entered state with a season best time of 1:51.09, second to Bishop Kelly's all-classification leading 1:50.86. Friday's race was indicative of that, as Bishop Kelly led through the first two exchanges. After the final exchange, however, Herrmann closed the gap on the leaders and had given Skyline the lead over Bishop Kelly and Middleton by the 200 mark. It was the last 400 meters Herrmann would run in high school, as she opted out of the open 400 at the 4A District 6 meet to focus on 300 hurdles and relays.
"I was so excited," said Vander Stoep.
"I had goosebumps," said Macy Olson of watching Herrmann run down the final 100 meters.
"I tried yelling but I got hoarse," added Mattie Olson.
The Grizzlies had a change in their relay lineup due to junior Hannah Fish breaking her foot in the 100 finals at districts. Freshman Mattie Olson took her place, running her first medley relay ever.
"This is the best feeling," Herrmann said. "I have such great teammates."
Winning her 100 and 200 heats in respective times of 12.26 and 25.09 to reach tomorrow's 4A finals was Idaho Falls senior Laurel Taylor, whose 100 time set a new 4A state record. Taylor said she was grateful she competed later in the day when the rain was not as bad.
"I'm glad I was not a distance runner having to run in the 3,200 finals this morning when it was pouring," Taylor said.
After each of her heats, Taylor stopped to watch good friend and Bonneville senior Sade Williams run her heats and also qualify for today's 4A 100 and 200 finals. Taylor said she is hoping she and Williams can go 1-2, regardless of order, in both races, and it hasn't quite hit her that this is her last state meet.
"The best part of track is all the friends you make," Taylor said. "I'm gonna be in tears tomorrow. I've been holding it in."
5A, 4A state track championships
Friday at Eagle High School
*Friday's individual finals only*
5A
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Rocky Mountain 23. 2, Borah 19. 3 (tie), Capital, Timberline 15. 5 (tie), Lake City, Rigby 11. 7, Madison 10. 8, Mountain View 6. 9, Eagle 5. 10, Post Falls 2.
3,200: 1, Nathan Green, Borah, 9:19.40. 2, Joey Tolman, Rocky Mountain, 9:20.50. 3, Spencer Stutz, Madison, 9:24.60. 4, Josh Simboli, Timberline, 9:35.90. 5, Joshua Martin, Eagle, 9:36.80. 6, Braden Heath, Rocky Mountain, 9:40.20. 7, Seth Kohler, Rocky Mountain, 9:42.40. 8, Derek Litzsinger, Eagle, 9:43.50.
Long jump: 1, Alec Binder, Capital, 21-11 1/2. 2, Kaden Hall, Rigby, 21-5 1/2. 3, Jacob Schnatter, Lake City, 21-2 3/4. 4, Spencer Price, Rocky Mountain, 20-11 1/2. 5, Logan Jeanselme, Lake City, 20-11 1/4. 6, Firace Kabongo, Capital, 20-11. 7, Hayden Picard, Capital, 20-9. 8, Keith Dewberry, Borah, 20-8 1/4.
4x800 relay: 1, Timberline (Josh Simboli, Jackson Busch, Charlie Stands, Caleb Stamper), 7:54.30. 2, Borah, 7:56.76. 3, Mountain View, 8:02.15. 4, Rocky Mountain, 8:10.30. 5, Madison, 8:22.47. 6, Rigby, 8:25.04. 7, Post Falls (Alex Peters, Sawyer Crenshaw, Caden McLean, James Magill), 8:31.37. 8, Lake City (Jacob Baker, Maximillian Bazler, Anthony Davis, Carter Gordon), 8:43.94.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Boise 28. 2, Eagle 22. 3, Mountain View 16. 4, Madison 12. 5 (tie), Post Falls, Lewiston 8. 7 (tie), Timberline, Rocky Mountain 5. 9 (tie), Coeur d’Alene, Capital 3. 11 (tie), Meridian, Rigby 2. 13 (tie), Skyview, Highland, Thunder Ridge 1.
3,200: 1, Lexy Halladay, Mountain View, 10:39.23. 2, Ashley LaJocies, Eagle, 10:43.42. 3, Mikella Tobin, Boise, 10:55.45. 4, Eve Jensen, Boise, 10:56.43. 5, Sydney Shanahan, Post Falls, 11:03.40. 6, Robyn Reeder, Capital, 11:03.40. 7, Brittney Hansen, Meridian, 11:14.41. 8, Hailey Thueson, Thunder Ridge, 11:21.59.
Long jump: 1, Rayven Nealey, Madison, 17-6. 2, Jennah Carpenter, Lewiston, 17-4 1/4. 3, Julia Nixon, Boise, 17-3 1/2. 4, Nicole Gieser, Rocky Mountain, 16-8. 5, Kayden Hulquist, Boise, 16-2 1/4. 6, Naeve Rodgers, Eagle, 16-2. 7, Savannah Lee, Madison, 16-1. 8, Cassidy Stoddard, Skyview, 16-0.
4x800 relay: 1, Eagle (Ashley LaJocies, Lizzie Dildine, Alyssa Britton, Julia LaMar), 9:12.44. 2, Boise, 9:18.52. 3, Mountain View, 9:25.62. 4, Timberline, 9:29. 5, Post Falls (Jenna Gardiner, Bailey Shanahan, Anayah Brown, Samantha Wood), 9:33.46. 6, Coeur d’Alene (Gracie Averill, Brooklyn Shell, Georgia May, Lauren Forster), 9:48.22. 7, Rigby, 10:09.09. 8, Highland, 10:19.95.
4A
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Bishop Kelly 22. 2, Pocatello 18. 3 (tie), Canyon Ridge, Skyline 14. 5, Idaho Falls 12. 6, Jerome 11. 7, Middleton 7. 8, Kuna 5. 9, Twin Falls 4. 10, Century 3. 11 (tie), Blackfoot, Moscow, Wood River 2. 14, Columbia 1.
3,200: 1, Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly, 9:20.20. 2, Dallin Bird, Pocatello, 9:25.67. 3, Dallin Hart, Skyline, 9:25.86. 4, Zach Erikson, Idaho Falls, 9:32.01. 5, Mitchell Athay, Idaho Falls, 9:32.74. 6, Ryker Holtzen, Canyon Ridge, 9:34.85. 7, Will McGonigal, Wood River, 9:34.85. 8, Kobe Yost, Jerome, 9:44.08.
Triple jump: 1, Stockton Lott, Jerome, 44-4 1/4. 2, Zion Johnson, Skyline, 44-2 1/4. 3, Sheldon Flanary, Canyon Ridge, 43-6 3/4. 4, Mohamed Eidway, Canyon Ridge, 43-3 1/2. 5, Matt Heffner, Bishop Kelly, 42-10 1/4. 6, Tyson Harvey, Century, 42-6 1/2. 7, Reese Robinson, Blackfoot, 42-0 1/2. 8, Anthony Flores, Columbia, 41-2 3/4.
Sprint medley: 1, Pocatello (Traven Hargraves, Kaden Hales, Kason Hewatt, Shane Gard), 3:31.40. 2, Bishop Kelly, 3:32.09. 3, Middleton, 3:32.21. 4, Kuna, 3:32.70. 5, Twin Falls, 3:35.59. 6, Idaho Falls, 3:40.28. 7, Moscow, 3:45.53. Minico, DQ, lane violation.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Twin Falls 22. 2, Bishop Kelly 21. 3, Skyline 18. 4 (tie), Ridgevue, Pocatello 9. 6, Middleton 8. 7, Mountain Home 6. 8 (tie), Kuna, Shelley, Preston 5. 11, Moscow 4. 12, Emmett 3. 13 (tie), Nampa, Jerome 1.
3,200: 1, Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls, 10:55.19. 2, Sariah Harrison, Skyline, 10:57.11. 3, Alexia Coronoa, Ridgevue, 11:24.66. 4, Karlie Callahan, Shelley, 11:33.64. 5, Rebecca Bodine, Bishop Kelly, 11:35.78. 6, Gemma LaVergne, Emmett, 11:35.83. 7, Andie Bell, Preston, 11:35.91. 8, Cassandra Vasquez, Nampa, 11:37.89.
Triple jump: 1, Sidnee Naerebout, Twin Falls, 38-5 1/4* (*-new classification record; previous Kayla Lee, Canyon Ridge, 2012, 38-3 1/2). 2, Alyson Tekippe, Bishop Kelly, 36-3. 3, Emalee Pippin, Mountain Home, 36-1 3/4. 4, Autumn Kidd, Kuna, 36-0 1/2. 5, Hailey Roubidoux, Pocatello, 34-9 1/2. 6, Savannah Royal, Preston, 34-6 3/4. 7, Tori Sengelmann, Bishop Kelly, 34-3 1/2. 8, Olivia Johnson, Bishop Kelly, 34-2.
Sprint medley: 1, Skyline (Macy Olson, Jenaya Vander Stoep, Mattie Olson, Breanne Herrmann), 1:50.60. 2, Middleton, 1:51.12. 3, Bishop Kelly, 1:52.20. 4, Pocatello, 1:52.76. 5, Moscow, 1:53.10. 6, Ridgevue, 1:55.09. 7, Twin Falls, 1:56.77. 8, Jerome, 1:57.49.