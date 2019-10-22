Here's a look at the teams that will represent District 6 at the state soccer championships.
Girls
CLASS 5A
Madison (14-2-0)
The Bobcats reached their fourth consecutive 5A state championships having won their fourth consecutive 5A District 5-6 title. This is their eighth postseason appearance in program history. Last season, Madison won its first girls soccer state trophy--and the first state trophy for any District 6 5A girls soccer program--upon defeating Eagle for the consolation trophy.
The Bobcats have gone undefeated versus eastern Idaho teams since Oct. 9, 2017. Four District 3 teams have been responsible for Madison's six losses since then: Timberline, Mountain View, Borah and Boise. Madison has 10 seniors, including forward and Utah Valley commit Annalise Brunson who surpassed 100 career goals in late August.
Madison begins the 5A state tournament versus familiar opponent--Timberline--at 11 a.m. Thursday at Meridian High School.
CLASS 4A
Skyline (14-1-0)
The Grizzlies make their 13th state soccer tournament appearance in program history--the most for any District 6 girls team for any classification--and third consecutive appearance at the 4A level. Skyline enters state as 4A District 6 champions for the second consecutive year. Upon conclusion of this year's district tournament, the Grizzlies extended an unbeaten streak versus 5A and 4A District 6 opponents not named Madison to 41 games. Madison handed Skyline its lone loss this season (3-0 on Aug. 27).
Last season, Skyline reached the winner's bracket of the state tournament for the first time since 2006. The Grizzlies fell to Twin Falls in penalty kicks in the third-place game. Skyline has never won a girls soccer state trophy.
The Grizzlies begin the state tournament versus District 3 third-place team Middleton at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
Bonneville (12-7-0)
Of the 10 District 6 teams going to state soccer this weekend, the Bees have had the longest wait. This is Bonneville's first postseason appearance since 2008 and fourth appearance in program history. The Bees have reached trophy games twice (consolation in 2000 and third place in 2002) but have never won a state trophy.
The Bees have a hodge-podge of experience and youth on this year's varsity roster. Three of their forwards are freshmen. Five of Bonneville's losses are to state qualifying teams: Madison, Skyline (three times) and Twin Falls.
Bonneville begins the state tournament versus three-time defending state champion Bishop Kelly at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
CLASS 3A
Sugar-Salem (16-1-1)
The Diggers return to the 3A state soccer tournament for the third consecutive season and sixth time in program history. Sugar-Salem graduated one player, keeper Kass Christensen, from last year's team which finished 18-1-1 overall and placed second at state to claim its first state trophy in program history.
Like last year, the Diggers enter state as 3A District 6 champions upon defeating Teton 5-2 on Oct. 17. Sugar-Salem's lone loss this season came to Teton, a 3-2 contest on Oct. 1 in Driggs. The Diggers have had 12 shutout wins this season, and only three teams have scored against them (Teton, Marsh Valley and American Falls).
Sugar-Salem begins the state tournament versus District 4 runner-up Kimberly at 2 p.m. at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Boys
CLASS 5A
Thunder Ridge (13-2-1)
In its second year of existence, Thunder Ridge is making its second consecutive 5A state tournament appearance. Like last year, the Titans enter state as 5A District 5-6 champions, beating Madison for the second year in a row. Thunder Ridge went two and out at last year's state tournament.
Madison and Hillcrest are responsible for Thunder Ridge's losses this season while 4A District 6 champion Idaho Falls was responsible for the draw. The Titans has recorded six shutouts this season.
Thunder Ridge begins the state tournament versus District 3 third place team Skyview at 9 a.m. Thursday at Rocky Mountain High School in Boise.
Madison (10-8-0)
The Bobcats make their seventh postseason appearance in program history by returning to the 5A state tournament after a year hiatus. Madison reached state by outlasting Boise 4-3 in double overtime in a state play-in game. Boise, last year's 5A state third-place team, was undefeated this season until losing two games in the 5A District 3 tournament. Boise had also previously beaten Madison 2-0 on Aug. 30 in Rexburg.
Madison's losses have been to Boise, Mountain View, Highland, Hillcrest, Rigby, 4A District 6 champion Idaho Falls and 5A District 5-6 champion Thunder Ridge (twice). The Bobcats have seven shutout wins this season. Madison has won one boys state soccer trophy: 5A consolation in 2017.
The Bobcats begin the state tournament versus District 1-2 champion Coeur d'Alene at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Eagle High School.
CLASS 4A
Idaho Falls (10-3-3)
Idaho Falls returns to the state tournament after a year's hiatus after winning its first district championship since 2014 and its first at the 4A level. This is the Tigers' 13th state tournament appearance in program history, the most of any District 6 boys team of any classification.
Rigby, Hillcrest and Twin Falls are responsible for I.F.'s losses this season while Thunder Ridge, Hillcrest and Skyline played the Tigers to draws. The Tigers are on a seven-game win streak. Idaho Falls has won four boys soccer state trophies, including the 2003 state championship, and last won a trophy in 2017 (4A consolation).
The Tigers begin the state tournament versus District 3 third place team Twin Falls at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
Hillcrest (15-3-1)
Hillcrest makes its fifth consecutive state tournament appearance and seventh in program history. The losses came to Blackfoot, 4A District 6 champion Idaho Falls and 5A District 5-6 champion Thunder Ridge and the draw was against Idaho Falls. All but three of Hillcrest's wins have been shut outs.
The Knights have won three state trophies, including two in the previous two seasons (third in 5A in 2017, second in 4A in 2018). Hillcrest has not won a boys soccer state title.
The Knights begin the state tournament versus District 3 champion Caldwell--the team which beat them in last year's 4A state title game--at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
CLASS 3A
Sugar-Salem (16-1-1)
The Diggers return to the 3A state tournament for the seventh consecutive season upon winning their fourth 3A District 6 championship in seven seasons. The Diggers have won four state trophies, most recently the consolation trophy last year, but have not won a boys soccer state title.
District 5 champion American Falls is responsible for Sugar-Salem's loss and draw this season. Of the Diggers' 16 wins, 13 were shutouts. American Falls, Firth, Bliss and Wendell are the only teams thus far this season to score against Sugar-Salem.
Sugar-Salem begins the state tournament versus District 4 runner-up Bliss at 11 a.m. Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
Teton (10-5-0)
Teton returns to the 3A state tournament after a year hiatus upon defeating Aberdeen in penalty kicks in the 3A state play-in game. This is the 12th postseason appearance in program history, second most of any District 6 boys soccer team for any classification.
Three of Teton's losses are to 3A District 6 champion Sugar-Salem. Teton also split with state qualifier and District 5 champion American Falls. Teton has won four boys soccer state trophies, including two titles (2006 and 2016).
Teton begins the state tournament versus District 4 champion Community School at 2 p.m. Thursday at Vallivue High School.