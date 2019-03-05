High school seniors from 23 basketball teams have been selected to participate in the annual District 6 Senior Showcase Games scheduled for Wednesday at Bonneville High School.
The evening will begin with at 5 p.m. girls basketball game featuring players from 1A, 2A and 3A schools. It will be followed by a 6 p.m. girls game featuring players from 4A and 5A schools and a co-ed 3-point shooting contest and presentation of the District 6 Officials scholarships at 6:50 p.m. The first boys game of the evening is at 7:15 p.m., featuring players from 1A, 2A and 3A schools. It will be followed by the slam dunk contest at 8:15 p.m. and an 8:30 p.m. boys game featuring players from 4A and 5A schools.
The games will consist of 18-minute halves and a two-minute halftime. There will be a running clock unless the score is within eight points in the last two minutes of each half, and each team will have three 30-second timeouts available.
Athletes selected for the showcase are listed below.
DISTRICT 6 SENIOR SHOWCASE ROSTERS
Girls West 1A/2A/3A
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
Madi Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Lindsey Larson, Sugar-Salem
Sydney Bradshaw, Sugar-Salem
Abby Schiess, Firth
Kylee Barker, Firth
Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth
Ileaha Begay, Mackay
Jessi Farr, Challis
Alexa Nedrow, North Fremont
Coaches: Crystal Dayley, Sugar-Salem; Kashia Hale, Mackay
Girls East 1A/2A/3A
Maddie Johnson, Ririe
Anna Boone, Ririe
Cassidy Parkinson, Ririe
Kenadee Coles, Ririe
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Makiah Rogers, West Jefferson
Rachel Gebhardt, Salmon
Janie Nelson, Teton
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
Paizlee Hobbs, South Fremont
Danielle Girvin, Leadore
Coaches: Damien Smith, Ririe; Carla Hansen, Butte County
Girls West 4A/5A
Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest
Livia Wood, Hillcrest
Ashlyn Sargent, Hillcrest
Hallie Tueller, Hillcrest
Olivia Arave, Blackfoot
Allie Cannon, Blackfoot
Analise Cheret, Skyline
Avery Downs, Shelley
Sydney Leal, Shelley
Sidney Belliston, Thunder Ridge
Coach: Alan Sargent, Hillcrest
Girls East 4A/5A
Mateya Mobley, Rigby
Emma Shippen, Rigby
Kenadee French, Rigby
Summer Dabell, Rigby
Anna Fullmer, Rigby
Maunayia Harrigfeld, Bonneville
Savanah Dick, Madison
Kayeli Wasden, Madison
Madalyn Burton, Idaho Falls
Kennedy Burton, Idaho Falls
Coach: Troy Shippen, Rigby
Boys West 1A/2A/3A
Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem
Curtis Drake, Sugar-Salem
Caleb Green, Mackay
Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
Chris Hansen, North Fremont
Landon Bowman, Watersprings
Kyler Yancey, South Fremont
Brian Villalon, Leadore
Dillon Jacobs, West Jefferson
River Tucker, Salmon
Coaches: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem; Kelvin Krosch, Mackay
Boys East 1A/2A/3A
Michael Ure, Ririe
Larz Sutton, Ririe
Stockton Johnson, Ririe
Stachel Heinen, Teton
Mitchell Cotant, Challis
Ross Sheppeard, Challis
Garrett Millick, Challis
Colton Mecham, Firth
Ethan Bindenagel, Taylor’s Crossing
Oscar Mendoza, Clark County
Coaches: Eric Torgerson, Ririe; Jerrod Farr, Challis
Boys West 4A/5A
Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Mason McWhorter, Madison
Jaden Schwab, Madison
Kyle Jackson, Madison
Bohlder Murray, Madison
Jordan Porter, Madison
Dalton Cook, Thunder Ridge
Kyle Austin, Hillcrest
Parker Boyle, Hillcrest
Bryce Cook, Hillcrest
Ethan Wilding, Skyline
Kadin Pabst, Skyline
Coach: Travis Schwab, Madison
Boys East 4A/5A
Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls
Paul Wilson, Idaho Falls
Braxton Ball, Idaho Falls
Andrew Gregersen, Idaho Falls
Wyatt Taylor, Rigby
Easton Martin, Rigby
Tagg Olaveson, Rigby
Randon Hostert, Bonneville
Riley Judy, Bonneville
Jamison Trane, Bonneville
Dexter Hale, Blackfoot
Brandon McBride, Shelley
Coach: Howard Hart, Idaho Falls