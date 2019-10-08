Spots for the Idaho high school boys and girls soccer state tournaments, which begin Oct. 24 in the Treasure Valley, are on the line for District 6 teams as district tournaments begin this week. The first games start today with the 4A District 6 boys tournament.
Here is the rundown of each tournament in each classification. Game times and locations will also be posted under ‘Today’s Local’ in the sports calendar in the print edition of the Post Register on the day of the games.
5A District 5-6
The biggest change from last year’s tournament to this year is that 5A District 5-6 receives 1.5 bids to the 5A state championships in Boise instead of two. Whoever wins the Oct. 17 elimination games will advance to state play-in games on Oct. 19 in Burley versus the No. 5 seed teams from District 3.
The three-time defending district champion Madison girls take the No. 1 seed, Highland is No. 2, Thunder Ridge is No. 3 and Rigby is No. 4. The tournament begins Saturday with Madison hosting Rigby and Highland hosting Thunder Ridge. Both games start at 1 p.m. Saturday’s winners play in Tuesday’s district championship game at 4 p.m. at the higher-seeded team.
All four boys teams were one game apart in the standings on Saturday. Defending district champion Thunder Ridge secured the No. 1 seed with Monday’s 4-1 win over Madison, Madison is the No. 2 seed and Rigby is the No. 3 seed via a tie-breaking coin toss with Highland. Highland’s 3-2 win over Rigby on Tuesday created a tie for third between the Trojans and Rams, who each finished regular-season conference play at 2-4. Rigby won the tiebreaker coin toss. The tournament begins Saturday, with Rigby playing at Madison at 11 a.m. and Highland playing at Thunder Ridge at 1 p.m. Saturday’s winners play in Tuesday’s district championship games at 4 p.m. at the higher-seeded team.
4A District 6
Unlike last year, 4A District 6 gets two automatic bids to this year’s 4A state championships in Caldwell. The district champions receive District 6’s A seeds to state while the winners of the Oct. 19 elimination games will take the B seeds to state.
Seeds for the boys tournament were settled on Monday, but seeds for the girls tournament came down to the final regular-season game Tuesday evening between rivals Bonneville and Hillcrest.
The Bees won 6-0, giving them a 7-3 record in 4A District 6 regular season play to tie them for second with Idaho Falls. Entering Tuesday, Idaho Falls had a 7-3 record versus 4A District 6 opponents upon ending the regular season with a loss to Skyline on Monday. Bonneville entered Tuesday 6-3. The Bees and Tigers had split head-to-head meetings with each other and had the same outcomes versus mutual nonconference opponents. Bonneville took the No. 2 seed and Idaho Falls the No. 3 seed on a tiebreaker.
The defending district champion Skyline girls, who went 10-0-0 versus 4A District 6 opponents during the regular season, claimed the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye for the second consecutive season. Girls games begin Thursday, with No. 4 seed Hillcrest hosting No. 5 seed Shelley and No. 3 seed Idaho Falls hosting No. 6 seed Blackfoot. Both games start at 4 p.m. Skyline and Bonneville are off until Saturday, when they host the winners of Thursday’s games. Saturday’s winners will play Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. for the district championship at the higher-seeded team.
Three-time defending boys district champion Hillcrest, which went 9-1-0 in regular season play versus 4A District 6 opponents, is the No. 1 seed while Idaho Falls is No. 2. The tournament begins today with No. 4 seed Shelley hosting No. 5 seed Skyline and No. 3 seed Blackfoot hosting No. 6 seed Bonneville. Both games start at 4. Today’s winners play Saturday at Hillcrest and Idaho Falls (game times are 11 a.m.). Saturday’s winners play Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. for the district championship at the higher-seeded team.
3A District 6
Like last season, 3A District 6 receives 1.5 bids to the 3A state championships in Caldwell. The boys and girls district champions automatically qualify for the state tournament, while the second-place team will go to a state play-in game Oct. 19 versus the District 5 runner-up.
Final seeds and game times were not official as of Tuesday evening for either tournament. There are two potential tiebreakers--the No. 1 seed for the girls tournament between Sugar-Salem and Teton and the No. 2 seed for the boys tournament between Teton and Firth. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the tiebreaker situations were unknown for the girls. The Sugar-Salem and Teton girls had identical conference records of 6-1 with split head-to-head meetings entering Tuesday. Teton is responsible for Sugar-Salem’s lone loss this season. South Fremont, Firth and North Fremont were in the third, fourth and fifth place spots in the girls standings entering Tuesday. Sugar-Salem did secure the No. 1 seed on the boys side and South Fremont the No. 4 seed. The Teton and Firth boys and girls play Thursday, which could determine their final seedings.
The girls tournament begins Saturday when the No. 4 seed plays at the No. 5 seed. The winner of that game plays at the No. 1 seed Monday while the No. 2 seed hosts the No. 3 seed at the same time. The district championship game will be Oct. 16 at Sugar-Salem.
The boys tournament begins Monday with Sugar-Salem hosting South Fremont and the No. 2 seed hosting the No. 3 seed. The district championship game will be Oct. 16 at Sugar-Salem.