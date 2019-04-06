SHELLEY--While there was no steady rain like last year, plenty of typical eastern Idaho spring weather provided level playing ground for athletes at Saturday’s annual Shelley Track and Field Invitational.
Winds blew at 30 miles per hour with occasional stronger gusts, prompting athletes to walk around in blankets and shed multiple layers when it was time to report to their event.
Idaho Falls High School track newcomer Mitch Parks, who won the boys 400 in 54.21, said he felt the wind the most upon rounding the final curve.
“It was rough because you still have another 100 to go,” Parks said. “I was hoping for a 53, but I’m okay with my time.”
A junior, Parks is getting reacquainted with Idaho Falls upon returning to the area after a significant time away. He moved to Boise for six months after completing eighth grade, then spent the last two years in Livingston, Mont., where he attended Park High School. He competed in the 100, 400, 800 and 4x400 as a sophomore and said he will focus on mostly the 400 and relays this season.
“I’m hoping I can get to state in the 400 and run around 52,” Parks said.
While he is becoming familiar with the competition in Idaho, Parks said Saturday’s conditions are comparable to Montana spring weather.
“It’s not much different than here,” he said with a laugh.
Parks’ teammate Zac Bright also had a win Saturday, taking the boys 800 in 2:01.75. The sophomore sported blue sunglasses and socks with flamingo images on them during the race.
Bright said he has an entire collection of socks with wild designs, including Hawaiian flowers and Laffy Taffy candy labels.
“I’m just trying to have some fun with it,” Bright said. “You can’t be serious all the time.”
A member of Idaho Falls’ two-time defending 4A state champion boys cross-country team, Bright said he is much better at track. He competes mostly in the 800 and 400, although he did finish Saturday as part of I.F.’s boys 4x400-meter relay team. Even in the wind, his time Saturday was a personal best.
“I’m much stronger in the 800,” Bright said. “I like it because it’s such a short race.”
He placed ninth in the 800 at last year’s 4A state meet and said he hopes to break the 2-minute barrier by the end of this season.
“I’m trying to get it down to 1:57,” Bright said.
The sun came out in time for the boys and girls 1,600, which went to Idaho Falls’ Joseph Ereaux in 4:44.67 and Shelley’s Karlie Callahan in 5:43.61. Callahan’s win made her 2-for-2 in distance events at her home meet, as she won the 3,200 earlier Saturday in 12:23.04. She finished the day by making the quick turnaround from the 1,600 to running the third leg of the 4x400.
She won the 1,600 by moving up from third to the lead in the third lap, taking advantage of the bleachers blocking the wind on the straightaway prior to the 200 mark.
“That was definitely a big factor I had to take into consideration,” Callahan said. “I had to make sure when I made my move that I left enough room between me and the girls I passed so they couldn’t draft me.”
The senior and Utah State signee is one of two Callahans competing for the Russets this season. Her younger sister Reese is a freshman who experienced her first Shelley Invitational on Saturday.
While several track siblings in District 6 compete in similar events, the two Callahans on Shelley’s 2019 track team couldn’t be more different.
“We are polar opposites,” the older Callahan said. “She’s a sprinter and a dang good 300 hurdler.”
She added that her mom was a college sprinter and her brother is also a sprinter, which makes her a bit outnumbered as far as preferred events go.
“I guess that makes me the weird one,” she said with a laugh.
Callahan was not the only District 6 athlete to win multiple events Saturday. Hillcrest’s Lazai Koontz swept girls hurdles, winning the 100 hurdles in 17:27 and 300 hurdles in 49.90, while I.F.’s Vanessa Delgadillo won girls shot put (33-5) and discus (107-4). Hillcrest won the boys 4x100 and 4x200 in respective times of 46.23 and 1:34.93 while Firth claimed all four girls relays, taking the medley in 1:57.36, the 4x100 in 54.38, the 4x200 in 1:51.93 and 4x400 in 4:19.17 to stay undefeated in the 4x400 through four meets. In addition to contributing to the winning 4x200 and 4x400 with Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess and Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth’s Cassi Robbins won girls high jump (5-10) and the 400 (1:03.52). Preston swept the team titles, accumulating 195 points for the boys title and taking the girls title with 169 points.
Shelley Invite
Saturday at Shelley
Boys
Team scores: 1. Preston 195; 2. Hillcrest 107; 3. Idaho Falls 101; 4. Blackfoot 95; 5. Shelley 73; 6. Firth 38; 7. Watersprings 27; 8. Leadore 13; 9. Bonneville 11; 10. Mackay 5; 11. Star Valley (Wyo.) 3
Individual results (top three only)
100: 1, Kyle Quiroz (LEAD) 12.04; 2, Teegan Thomas (BLAC) 12.05. 3, Maddex Bingham (BONN) 12.07
200: 1, Kaden Barnard (PRE) 24.58. 2, Bracken Morse (BLAC) 24.62. 3, Colton Swango (HILL) 24.92
400: 1, Mitch Parks (IF) 54.21. 2, Kollin Wing (PRE) 55.02. 3, Jaxon Ball (BLAC) 55.41
800: 1, Zac Bright (IF) 2:01.75. 2, Josh Harrison (PRE) 2:04.96. 3, James Cannon (BLAC) 2:08.08
1,600: 1, Joseph Ereaux (IF) 4:44.67; 2, Austin Despain (BLAC) 4:50.26. 3, Josh Harrison (PRE) 4:53.31
3,200: 1, Sam Jeppsen (PRE) 10:19.29; 2, Jonathan Frew (SH) 10:27.31. 3, Nate Blackwelder (BLAC) 10:35.14
110 hurdles: 1, Andrew Iverson (PRE) 16.94. 2, Bryce Cook (HILL) 17.22. 3, Augustus Thompson (PRE) 17.27
300 hurdles: 1, Andrew Iverson (PRE) 43.36. 2, Augustus Thompson, Augustus (PRE) 44.21. 3, Brayden Remer (WAT) 45.56
4x100: 1, Hillcrest (Demick Hatch, Keegan Porter, Tre Kofe, Gutama Haws), 46.23. 2, Blackfoot 48.13. 3, Idaho Falls 49.20
4x200: 1, Hillcrest (Colton Swango, Jalen Pinkerton, Tre Kofe, Keegan Porter) 1:34.93. 2, Preston 1:36.41. 3, Idaho Falls 1:39.53.
4x400: 1, Preston (Kaden Barnard, Josh Harrison, Kollin Wing, Andrew Iverson), 3:42.91. 2, Idaho Falls 3:44.47. 3, Hillcrest 3:49.75
1,600 Sprint Medley: 1, Blackfoot (Brad Cook, Ethan Jensen, Bracken Morse, Austin Despain), 3:46.36. 2, Idaho Falls 3:49.38. 3, Preston 3:58.57.
High Jump: 1, Taite Priestley (PRE) 6-02. 2, Dillon Cummings (SH) 5-08. 3, Kenneth Falgoust (HILL) 5-04
Long Jump: 1, Gutama Haws (HILL) 21-00.75. 2, Caden Stanley (IF) 20-08.75. 3, Ty Moulton (SH) 19-09.50
Triple Jump: 1, Ty Moulton (SH) 40-05.75. 2, Canon Carpenter (FIR) 38-03. 3, Eli Waddoups (PRE) 37-05.75
Pole Vault: 1, Brayden Denney (HILL) 12-00. 2, Bryson Cummings (SH) 11-06. 3, Logan Romney (PRE) 11-00. 3, Walter Iverson (PRE) 11-00.
Shot Put: 1, Brady Sainz (HILL) 47-07. 2, Ethan Perttula (IF) 44-00. 3, Josh Seamons (PRE) 41-03
Discus: 1, Lucas Nelson (SH) 138-04. 2, Ethan Perttula (IF) 118-09. 3, Josh Seamons (PRE) 115-0
Girls
Team scores: 1. Preston 169; 2. Shelley 137; 3. Firth 102; 4. Idaho Falls 100; 5. Hillcrest 51; 6. Blackfoot 50; 7. Bonneville 34; 8. Mackay 14; 9. Watersprings 6
Individual results (top three only)
100: 1, Megan Sewell (BONN) 14.00. 2, Katie Saxton (BONN) 14.22. 3, Addison Moser (PRE) 14.27
200: 1, Emily Acor (HILL) 28.37. 2, Addison Moser (PRE) 29.19. 3, Kaydee Park (FIR) 29.47
400: 1, Cassi Robbins (FIR) 1:03.52. 2, Taylor Romney (PRE) 1:05.06. 3, Amy White (SH) 1:05.62
800: 1, Kristen Thomas (BLAC) 2:34.59. 2, Riley Ward (PRE) 2:38.12. 3, Jessica Williams, Jessica (SH) 2:38.59
1,600: 1, Karlie Callahan (SH) 5:43.61. 2, Kailee Peutz (IF) 5:45.13. 3, Hannah Kohler (IF) 5:48.68
3,200: 1, Karlie Callahan (SH) 12:23.04. 2, Andie Bell (PRE) 12:56.24. 3, McKinley Scott (PRE) 13:02.10
100 hurdles: 1, Lazai Koontz (HILL) 17.27. 2, Alexis Harris (PRE) 17.62. 3, Reese Callahan (SH) 17.73
300 hurdles: 1, Lazai Koontz (HILL) 49.90. 2, Alexis Harris (PRE) 53.64. 3, Jennie Hinkson (IF) 53.97.
4x100: 1, Firth (Nicole McKinnon, Addison Trent, Kiley Mecham, Kiley Smith) 54.38. 2, Bonneville 55.49. 3, Blackfoot 55.74
4x200: 1, Firth (Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:51.93. 2, Preston 1:54.52. 3, Hillcrest 1:54.70
4x400: 1, Firth (Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon) 4:19.17. 2, Preston A 4:24.99. 3, Hillcrest 4:32.25
800 Sprint Medley: 1, Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon), 1:57.36. 2, Shelley 1:59.86. 3, Preston 2:12.13.
High Jump: 1, Cassi Robbins (FIR) 5-00. 2, Madison Lempka (SH) 4-10. 3, Jennie Hinkson (IF) 4-08. 3, Sydney Leal (SH) 4-08
Long Jump: 1, Savannah Royal (PRE) 16-03. 2, Oaklee Woolstenhulme (IF) 15-02.50. 3, Emma Johnson (PRE) 15-00.25
Triple Jump: 1, Savannah Royal (PRE) 36-07.50. 2, Abby Schiess (FIR) 34-10.50. 3, Emma Johnson (PRE) 32-05
Pole Vault: 1, Kaeley Williams (SH) 9-00. 2, Quincey Winward (SH) 7-06. 3, Eboni Beasley (BLAC) J7-06
Shot Put: 1, Vanessa Delgadillo (IF) 33-05. 2, Tierney Bilstrom (SH) 32-11. 3, Paige Ramsey (Leadore) 32-04
Discus: 1, Vanessa Delgadillo (IF) 107-04. 2, Jaylyn McKinnon (FIR) 92-01. 3, Cassidy Cooper (BLAC) 87-08