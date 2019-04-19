Arguably the best event thus far this season for two-time defending 5A state champion girls triple jumper Rayven Nealey is out of the jumping pits.
The Madison senior ran a personal best time of 12.56 for the 100 meters last weekend in Logan, Utah, moving her up to No. 3 in Idaho’s all-classification standings on athletic.net for the girls 100 thus far this season. She also won the girls 100 at Friday’s annual Bonneville Invite at Thunder Stadium in 12.69, giving her four wins in five races her senior season.
“At the meet last week, I was really surprised,” Nealey said. “My jumping’s been kinda neutral. I haven’t PRed since getting 39-9 (to win districts last year). I’ve focused more on my speed.”
Nealey also anchored the Madison girls 4x100-meter relay team consisting of Savannah Lee, Hannah Bolingbroke, Kayeli Wasden and herself to the win Friday in 49.87. The Bobcats are undefeated thus far in the event this spring and currently lead Idaho in all classifications as of Friday evening with their 49.87 from Friday.
“Our 4x100 teams are really close,” Nealey said. “We understand when one of us is having a hard day. We just know to be there for each other.”
While Nealey took a break from long jump and triple jump at the Bonneville Invite, she has big ambitions for how she wants to finish her final season as a Bobcat. By the end of this season, she aims to reach 19 feet in long jump, place at state in the 100, run a sub-49 second time as part of the 4x100 and reach 43 feet in triple jump. Her original goal this season for triple jump, which she is undefeated in dating back to the beginning of her sophomore season, was to reach 40 feet.
“Getting to beat the boys is my goal,” Nealey said.
Also getting wins in Friday’s 70-degree weather were Skyline’s Joel Cortez and Thunder Ridge’s Stetson Moss. Cortez won boys discus with a mark of 153 feet, one inch and took second in boys shot put to teammate Parker Reynolds with a mark of 48-4. It is the not the first time this season Cortez has been a high placer along with his teammates at meets this season.
“It’s good because you get to compete against the same people,” Cortez said. “It’s good friendly competition.”
While Marley Garcia and school record holder Daniel Helsley, who is now with Weber State track, graduated, Skyline’s throwers have continued last year’s success thus far this spring. Cortez currently is No. 2 in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings for boys discus with 163-11.
“Those guys were a big influence on us,” Cortez said.
Cortez, who said he prefers discus over shot put, has his eyes on Helsley’s school records of 172-4 for discus and 60-11.5 for shot put. He also aspires for a better finish at state, where he is seeking his first state track medals. He said getting used to the atmosphere at state was key, and he knows what that is like now.
“This year, I think I have a chance to do good,” Cortez said.
Moss won the boys 3,200 in 10:04.92, a margin of nearly 23 seconds. The junior has placed third or better in all distance races thus far this spring and said he was feeling fatigued Friday.
“I had a killer workout this week,” Moss said. “I ran 200s on Wednesday, so I’m a little tired. But, no excuses, right?”
Moss, who is currently No. 3 in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings for the boys 1,600 (4:18.84) and No. 10 in the boys 3,200 (9:36.04), said some familiar names are making this season an especially competitive one for Idaho in his events. The defending 5A state 3,200 champion was one of several District 6 athletes to compete at the Nike Boise Relays earlier this month, where he raced fellow state medalists Rocky Mountain’s Joey Tolman and Borah’s Nathan Green.
“There are so many good distance guys in Idaho this year,” Moss said.
Moss will compete at the Jesuit Twilight Relays on May 3 at Cronin Field in Portland. It will be his first time competing at the meet, and he said he has big goals for the big meet.
“I’m really hoping I can run some fast times there, hopefully a 4:08 or lower (for the 1,600),” he said.
Skyline swept Friday’s team titles, accumulating 159 points in the girls team race and 223 points on the boys side.
Bonneville Invite
Friday at Thunder Stadium
Girls
Team scores: 1, Skyline 159; 2, Madison 135.5; 3, Highland 134; 4, Idaho Falls 66.5; 5, Thunder Ridge 51; 6, Marsh Valley 42; 7, Bonneville 36; 8, Hillcrest 31; 9, Watersprings 4.
Individual results
(Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net)
100: 1, Rayven Nealey (MAD) 12.69. 2, Shaylee Dye (BONN) 13.14. 3, Hannah Fish (SKY) 13.19.
200: 1, Erica Holt(HIGH) 27.20. 2, Jenaya Vander Stoep (SKY) 27.29. 3, Shaylee Dye (BONN) 27.49.
400: 1, Breanne Herrmann (SKY) 59.66. 2, Hannah Bolingbroke (MAD) 1:00.84. 3, Sierra John (TR) 1:01.27.
800: 1, Kamryn Comba (IF) 2:34.31. 2, Sierra John (TR) 2:37.29. 3, Lauren Benson (HIGH) 2:37.90.
1600: 1, Sariah Harrison (SKY) 5:25.26. 2, Jessica Moss (TR) 5:32.23. 3, Hailey Thueson (TR) 5:42.80.
3200: 1, Sariah Harrison (SKY) 11:32.07. 2, Jessica Moss (TR) 12:03.03. 3, Megan Morrin (MAD) 12:08.50.
100 hurdles: 1, Macy Olson (SKY), 15.86. 2, Savannah Lee (MAD) 16.90. 3, Whitney Wasden (MAD) 16.95.
300 hurdles: 1, Breanne Herrmann (SKY), 46.37. 2, Macy Olson (SKY) 46.68. 3, Lazai Koontz (HILL) 47.94.
4x100: 1, Madison 49.87. 2, Highland 51.05. 3, Skyline 51.65.
4x200: 1, Highland 1:48.91. 2, Hillcrest 1:51.51. 3, Madison 1:52.65.
4x400: 1, Skyline 4:16.64. 2, Madison 4:19.41. 3, Hillcrest 4:28.95.
800 Sprint Medley: 1, Skyline 1:53.50. 2, Marsh Valley 1:59.40.
High Jump: 1, Halli Austin (HIGH) 5-02. 2, Jordyn King (HIGH) 5-00. 3, Kimberley Hawes (HIGH) 4-10.
Long Jump: 1, Tailer Thomas (SKY) 16-04.50. 2, Mattie Olson (SKY) 16-02. 3, Magan Herbst (BONN) 15-08.50.
Triple Jump: 1, McCall Dewey (MAD) 32-08.75. 2, Tailer Thomas (SKY) 31-10. 3, Livia Smith (MAD) 31-07.
Pole Vault: 1, Morgan Hurst (MAD) 9-00. 2, Saydree Bell (HIGH) J9-00. 3, Jenny Perkins (MAD) 8-00.
Shot Put: 1, Bri Molina (SKY) 37-05.50. 2, Senaida Gonzalez (SKY) 31-06. 3, Kyleigh Thomas (HIGH) 30-07.
Discus: 1, Vanessa Delgadillo (IF) 104-03. 2, Elizabeth Michaelson (MV) 103-06. 3, Bri Molina (SKY) 101-08.
Boys
Team scores: 1, Skyline 223; 2, Madison 154.5; 3, Hillcrest 81.5; 4, Idaho Falls 73; 5, Highland 39.5; 6, Marsh Valley 39; 7, Thunder Ridge 28; 8, Bonneville 17; 9, Watersprings 10.5.
Individual results
(Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net)
100: 1, Gavin Fuller (MAD) 11.78. 1, Gutama Haws (HILL) 11.78. 3, Connor Maloney (SKY) 11.83.
200: 1, Chayse Kidd (SKY) 23.51. 2, Miles Cook (SKY) 23.89. 3, Stetson Moss (TR) 23.96.
400: 1, Troy Wissenbach (MV) 51.59. 2, Mitch Parks (IF) 52.52. 3, Miles Cook (SKY) 53.15.
800: 1, Dallin Hart (SKY) 2:03.12. 2, Noah Holloway (SKY) 2:06.82. 3, Ethan Smith (MAD) 2:07.48.
1600: 1, Noah Holloway (SKY) 4:53.89. 2, Ethan Smith (MAD) 4:57.95. 3, Hunter Young (SKY) 4:58.24.
3200: 1, Stetson Moss (TR) 10:04.92. 2, Bryton Zohner (IF) 10:27.86. 3, Ryan Stutz (MAD) 10:29.84.
110 hurdles: 1, Zedekiah Davis (SKY) 15.58. 2, Tate Jenkins (SKY) 16.19. 3, Noah Whitaker (TR) 16.32.
300 hurdles: 1, Zedekiah Davis (SKY), 40.75. 2, Bryce Cook (HILL) 41.63. 3, Tate Jenkins (SKY) 41.94.
4x100: 1, Skyline 43.93. 2, Hillcrest 44.26. 3, Madison 44.43.
4x200: 1, Madison 1:31.92. 2, Hillcrest 1:32.09. 3, Idaho Falls 1:38.31.
4x400: 1, Skyline (ID) 3:38.05. 2, Madison 3:40.25. 3, Idaho Falls 3:51.60.
1600 Sprint Medley: 1, Skyline (ID) 3:42.81. 2, Idaho Falls 3:54.58. 3, Bonneville 3:59.17.
High Jump: 1, Matt Butler (MAD) 6-00. 2, Eli Backstein (MAD) 5-10. 3, Nick Carter (SKY) J5-10.
Long Jump: 1, Gutama Haws (HILL) 21-05.50. 2, Adam Jones (HIGH) 20-09. 3, Keagan Martin (MAD) 20-02.75.
Triple Jump: 1, Adam Jones (HIGH) 44-01.50. 2, Zion Johnson (SKY) 43-11.50. 3, Aaron Marshall (MV) 39-09.
Pole Vault: 1, Parker Ballard (MAD) J14-07. 2, Brayden Denney (HILL) J14-07. 3, Zackary Lott (SKY) J12-06.
Shot Put: 1, Parker Reynolds (SKY) 49-03. 2, Joel Cortez (SKY) 48-04. 3, Brady Sainz, Brady (HILL) 47-02.50.
Discus Throw: 1, Joel Cortez (SKY) 153-01. 2, Ethan Perttula (IF) 142-04. 3, Nathan Sanders (MAD) 133-08.
