The Chukars opened their homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes with a 17-7 loss Tuesday night.

Idaho Falls (9-11) led 4-0 after an inning, but the Vibes (7-11) put up six runs in the fourth and eight runs in the sixth to pull away.


