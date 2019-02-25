Rosters for Idaho’s Statewide All-Star Games at North Idaho College were released Monday and they included eight local players on the rosters and two alternates.

Idaho Falls’s Kalvin Bowen, Madison’s Spencer Hathaway, Ririe’s Michael Ure and Hillcrest’s Kyle Austin were named to the roster for the boys Metro Team, which consists of mostly athletes from the Boise area. North Fremont’s Garrett Hawkes made the roster for the boys Region Team, which consists of athletes from outside the Boise area. Sugar-Salem’s Macie Knapp and South Fremont’s Olivia LeCheminant made the roster for the girls Region Team while West Jefferson’s Jordi Holdaway made the roster for the girls Metro Team. Hillcrest’s Maycee Stenquist and Blackfoot’s Allie Cannon were named alternates for the girls Metro Team.

The game takes place March 23 at North Idaho College. Players are selected for the games by nominations from media representatives throughout Idaho.

Complete rosters are below with local athletes’ names in bold.

REGION BOYS ROSTER

Kale Edwards, Coeur d’Alene

Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep

Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep

Donaven Santana, Lewiston

Kobe Matsen, Minico

Gabe Quinnett, Moscow

Jarod Adams, Mountain Home

Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont

Gavven Desjarlais, Post Falls

Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls

Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls

Zack Welch, Wallace

Alternates:

Josiah Haaland, Lakeland

Winston Duggan, Twin Falls

Region Coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls

METRO BOYS ROSTER

Cole Alton, Boise

Ellis Magnuson, Borah

Max Rogers, Century

Jake Poulton, Columbia

Deshun Harwell, Century

Brett Kern, Emmett

Jake O’Neil, Fruitland

Kyle Austin, Hillcrest

Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls

Spencer Hathaway, Madison

Michael Ure, Ririe

Amoro Lado, Vallivue

Alternates:

Trey Shaul, Bear Lake

Andrew VanSickle, Highland

Metro Coach: Jeremy Dennis, Borah

REGION GIRLS ROSTER

Kelly Horning, Coeur d’Alene

Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep

Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep

Bridget Reiken, Lake City

Dejah Wilson, Lake City

Kendyll Kinzer, Lewiston

Taylia Stimpson, Minico

Madison Jackson, Parma

Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River

Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont

Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem

McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake

Alternates:

Sara Muehlhausen, Lake City

Kaci Haeg, St. Maries

Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork

Region Coach: James Anderson, Lake City

METRO GIRLS ROSTER

Nyalam Thabach, Borah

Jalen Callender, Caldwell

Chinma Njoku, Century

Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle

Meghan Boyd, Eagle

Makenna Baker, Highland

Shawnee Simpson, Malad

Emma Clark, Melba

Lexi Mitchell, Middleton

Darian White, Mountain View

Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs

Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson

Alternates:

Allie Cannon, Blackfoot

Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest

Metro Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs

