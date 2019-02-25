Rosters for Idaho’s Statewide All-Star Games at North Idaho College were released Monday and they included eight local players on the rosters and two alternates.
Idaho Falls’s Kalvin Bowen, Madison’s Spencer Hathaway, Ririe’s Michael Ure and Hillcrest’s Kyle Austin were named to the roster for the boys Metro Team, which consists of mostly athletes from the Boise area. North Fremont’s Garrett Hawkes made the roster for the boys Region Team, which consists of athletes from outside the Boise area. Sugar-Salem’s Macie Knapp and South Fremont’s Olivia LeCheminant made the roster for the girls Region Team while West Jefferson’s Jordi Holdaway made the roster for the girls Metro Team. Hillcrest’s Maycee Stenquist and Blackfoot’s Allie Cannon were named alternates for the girls Metro Team.
The game takes place March 23 at North Idaho College. Players are selected for the games by nominations from media representatives throughout Idaho.
Complete rosters are below with local athletes’ names in bold.
REGION BOYS ROSTER
Kale Edwards, Coeur d’Alene
Jonny Hillman, Genesis Prep
Kon Ajang, Genesis Prep
Donaven Santana, Lewiston
Kobe Matsen, Minico
Gabe Quinnett, Moscow
Jarod Adams, Mountain Home
Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
Gavven Desjarlais, Post Falls
Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls
Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls
Zack Welch, Wallace
Alternates:
Josiah Haaland, Lakeland
Winston Duggan, Twin Falls
Region Coach: Matt Harr, Twin Falls
METRO BOYS ROSTER
Cole Alton, Boise
Ellis Magnuson, Borah
Max Rogers, Century
Jake Poulton, Columbia
Deshun Harwell, Century
Brett Kern, Emmett
Jake O’Neil, Fruitland
Kyle Austin, Hillcrest
Kalvin Bowen, Idaho Falls
Spencer Hathaway, Madison
Michael Ure, Ririe
Amoro Lado, Vallivue
Alternates:
Trey Shaul, Bear Lake
Andrew VanSickle, Highland
Metro Coach: Jeremy Dennis, Borah
REGION GIRLS ROSTER
Kelly Horning, Coeur d’Alene
Bella Murekatete, Genesis Prep
Rachel Schroeder, Genesis Prep
Bridget Reiken, Lake City
Dejah Wilson, Lake City
Kendyll Kinzer, Lewiston
Taylia Stimpson, Minico
Madison Jackson, Parma
Chevelle Shepherd, Salmon River
Olivia LeCheminant, South Fremont
Macie Knapp, Sugar-Salem
McKeeley Tonkin, Timberlake
Alternates:
Sara Muehlhausen, Lake City
Kaci Haeg, St. Maries
Brooke Stevens, Clark Fork
Region Coach: James Anderson, Lake City
METRO GIRLS ROSTER
Nyalam Thabach, Borah
Jalen Callender, Caldwell
Chinma Njoku, Century
Jaimee McKinnie, Eagle
Meghan Boyd, Eagle
Makenna Baker, Highland
Shawnee Simpson, Malad
Emma Clark, Melba
Lexi Mitchell, Middleton
Darian White, Mountain View
Reagan Yamauchi, Soda Springs
Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Alternates:
Allie Cannon, Blackfoot
Maycee Stenquist, Hillcrest
Metro Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs