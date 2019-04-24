Editor’s Note: This is part one of two of the Post Register’s preview of the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational. Today’s story features some returning Tiger-Grizz athletes from co-host team Skyline.
When Skyline High School track athletes Breanne Herrmann, Macy Olson and Joel Cortez think of the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational, they think of a unique opportunity.
While it is technically their home meet shared with Idaho Falls, it is one of the biggest track meets in Idaho. It is a nonscoring meet, meaning team scores are not compiled, and event finals can feature athletes from any size school. This year makes the fourth year in a row that registration has surpassed 30 teams, with the official number reaching 35 on Tuesday night.
“One thing I really like is that you don’t know all of your competition,” said Olson, a hurdler and relay runner. “It’s nice to see fresh faces to push you.”
“It’s definitely been one of my favorite events,” said Cortez, a thrower. “I really look forward to facing some of the best competition out there.”
The structure also sets the two-day meet apart. With field event finals taking place both days and running events split into prelims on one day and finals the next, it imitates the state meet. However, the addition of non-traditional events such as the co-ed medley relay, thrower relay, freshman-only finals and two exhibition races allow for some readjustment to take place to the schedule and more separation between varsity event finals.
“I like the variety in the events,” said Herrmann, a hurdler, sprinter and relay runner. “It breaks the norm of the state tournament type of events we do every week.”
This weekend will be a return of sorts for Skyline senior and distance runner Dallin Hart, who is competing in track for the first time since his freshman year. His last Tiger-Grizz was in April 2016, when he won the freshman boys 1,600 in 4:40.36. Hart has lowered that time to 4:22.65 this season.
“I just remember there was a really good race,” Hart said. “I PRed by a lot and had good splits. I’m just really looking forward to having some good competition this week. I’m really hoping I can have some people to help pace me and do better.”
The Skyline teammates all consider Tiger-Grizz as one of the premier events of outdoor track season. While district and state medals are notable accomplishments, those are separated by school size. With no team scores being kept and no events divided by classification, athletes from 1A to 5A all compete together.
“You’re going against all divisions,” Olson said. “There’s so many competitors. Anything can happen at Tiger-Grizz. It doesn’t matter who is seeded to win.”
“Getting a medal at Tiger-Grizz takes a lot of work,” Herrmann added.
Herrmann and Olson will again compete in hurdles this weekend--Herrmann in the 300 hurdles and Olson in the 100 and 300 hurdles--as well as the 4x400-meter relay. Herrmann is defending Tiger-Grizz champion in the 300 hurdles and also set a meet record of 45.13 in preliminaries the day before.
Both are currently top-10 in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings for those events (Olson is No. 8 in 100 hurdles, No. 9 in 300 hurdles while Herrmann is No. 8 in 300 hurdles). Tiger-Grizz finals could feature multiple top-10 hurdlers as Madison, Burley, Rigby, West Jefferson and Pocatello, who has No. 1 ranked and currently undefeated Madi Zink, are all registered for this weekend.
“I just want to PR in the 100 and 300,” Olson said. “I’ve been close the last couple weeks.”
Herrmann, who said she would also like to get personal bests and perhaps bring her meet record down, is also the top returning placer from last year’s varsity girls 400 finals. She broke a 15 year-old Skyline record upon taking second place with her time of 58.38, which she later lowered to 58.22 at the 4A state meet.
“Tenleigh Smith from Blackfoot and Adi Spillett from Pocatello will be right there,” Herrmann said. “I think everyone will be really close.”
Hart and Cortez are also after personal bests, although Hart added that the current weather forecast does not look promising for ideal times. Cortez is seeking his first Tiger-Grizz medal since he placed second in the freshman shot put finals in 2016. He just missed the podium last year with fourth place in varsity discus.
“I think being able to get top three would be good because I’ve had a pretty rough time (at Tiger-Grizz previously),” Cortez said. “And I want to beat the school records.”
Hart, who is currently No. 9 in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings for the 1,600, said he is hoping to finish in the top five or top three in any of his events. He is entered in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x800.
“I feel like I do a lot better in races like this with the atmosphere, the excitement and the adrenaline,” Hart said. “There’s always a lot more competition to push me.”
With the exception of Olson, who is a junior, three members of this quartet are seniors. Cortez said he is in disbelief that this weekend is his final Tiger-Grizz.
“I never thought it would get here and now this is my last one,” Cortez said.
Herrmann, who like Olson is also a cross-country runner with a wide range of track events she competes in, expressed similar disbelief to Cortez. She said she plans to attend BYU and is considering walking on to their track program.
“Track has been part of my life for so long, I can’t imagine giving it up,” Herrmann said.
Hart, who returned to track thanks to interest from colleges, is getting reacquainted with eastern Idaho’s largest track meet as it draws closer. He said he remembers the atmosphere of Tiger-Grizz from winning the freshman boys 1,600, and he is looking forward to experiencing his home meet that has grown much bigger since then.
“It’s really cool that we get to have a meet this big,” Hart said. “Coach was telling us the other day how big it was. I was really excited like, ‘Wow. We get that in our backyard.’ I can’t wait.”