Bonneville High School’s Ali Ellsworth concluded an impressive week in a big way Saturday on her home field.
The freshman scored twice, once in each half, to give No. 2 seeded Bonneville a 2-0 win over No. 3 seeded Idaho Falls and send the Bees to the 4A District 6 championship game for the second consecutive year. Bonneville (11-6-0) will play Wednesday against No. 1 seeded and defending champion Skyline (13-1-0) in a rematch of last year’s title game. The winner automatically qualifies for the 4A state tournament.
Saturday gave Ellsworth six goals in two games, as she scored four times in Tuesday’s 6-0 regular-season finale win over District 93 rival Hillcrest. After scoring in the 35th minute Saturday, the 1-0 lead held until she scored again in the 70th minute. Bonneville’s bench players erupted in cheers, and Ellsworth’s teammates on the pitch immediately mobbed her with hugs.
“I was so pumped,” said Ellsworth, who is one of four freshmen listed on Bonneville’s varsity roster. “I just ran toward my team.”
Saturday was the second meeting in 10 days between the Bees and Tigers (9-6-0), who split regular-season meetings and prompted a tiebreaker to determine the No. 2 and No. 3 district tournament seeds. When Ellsworth scored her second goal, Feik said some pressure lifted off the Bees, who entered Saturday motivated after falling to the Tigers 2-1 on Oct. 2.
“I kept telling my assistant, ‘We need the brace,’” Feik said. “I’m happy with the shutout. After we lost to them the last time, the girls were really wanting this win probably more than any other game this year.”
Feik and first-year Idaho Falls head coach David Adams both said they anticipated a battle Saturday considering the regular season split. Each keeper recorded a save within the first four minutes of the game, an indication of what was to come. The skill of both back lines and both keepers was on display in the first half, which ended with four corner kicks taken by Bonneville and three by Idaho Falls.
“We knew defensively, they play a pretty similar style to what we do,” Feik said. “We wanted to spread them wide and take as many chances as we could. We didn’t finish as many shots as we would’ve liked to.”
Both keepers stayed busy in the second half, and the 1-0 Bonneville lead held up as shots went wide left or right or hit the crossbar. Adams commended freshman keeper Lydia Keller, who made numerous highlight reel worthy saves Saturday for the Tigers.
“She’s incredible,” Adams said. “She’s been like that for years.”
The momentum didn’t wane after Ellsworth’s second goal. In the final 10 minutes, Bonneville took a corner kick, made a save and was called for offsides and Idaho Falls took a free kick and made a save. Once the full-time whistles were blown, the Bees’ subs met their teammates on the field for celebratory embraces.
Idaho Falls will host No. 4 seeded Hillcrest on Wednesday in an elimination game. The Tigers are experiencing their best season in at least a decade, something Adams said has been brought up numerous times this fall. The Tigers have won more games this season than the previous three seasons combined.
“These seniors never won a game their first two seasons,” Adams said. “We’ve scored at least 10 more goals this season than last season. I don’t think it’s me as a coach or my coaching knowledge. It’s more just recognizing this team’s potential.”