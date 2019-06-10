FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz talks with Toronto Blue Jays players before a baseball game in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was hospitalized Monday following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said. Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, when a gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable, Bautista said. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)