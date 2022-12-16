spud kings logo

The Utah Outliers scored five goals in the first period and defeated the Spud Kings 8-3 Thursday night.

George Goodwin scored his 18th goal of the season on a power play in the first period, and Shawn LeComte and Tyler Rose also scored for the Idaho Falls.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.