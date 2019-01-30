Firth vs West Jefferson girls basketball
Firth's Abby Schiess moves past West Jefferson's Abigail Williams in a Jan. 23 game at Firth. The Cougars moved into a tie for the No. 5 spot in 2A in the final girls basketball media poll of the season released Wednesday.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Firth was one of two local teams to rejoin the rankings in the final Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll of the 2018-19 season.

The Cougars, who defeated West Jefferson and Salmon last week to take the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye into the 2A District 6 tournament, are tied for the No. 5 spot in the 2A rankings of the poll released Wednesday.

Snake River also rejoined the rankings this week, moving into the No. 5 spot of the 3A poll. The Panthers have won six of their last seven games and are undefeated versus 3A District 5 opponents.

Bonneville and Blackfoot remained in the No. 2 and No. 4 spots of the 4A ranks upon securing the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds for this week's ongoing 4A District 6 tournament. In 3A, Sugar-Salem kept its No. 2 spot and received two first-place votes. In 1A Division II, Mackay was among teams receiving votes.

The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.

Week 9 (Final) Girls Basketball State Media Poll

Records are through Tuesday

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (9) 20-0 45 1

2. Lake City 18-3 33 2

3. Eagle 17-4 29 4

4. Boise 15-5 19 5

5. Timberline 15-5 8 3

Others receiving votes: Highland 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (9) 21-0 45 1

2. Bonneville 21-0 36 2

3. Middleton 18-2 26 3

4. Blackfoot 17-3 15 5

5. Bishop Kelly 16-4 13 4

Others receiving votes: None

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (7) 18-2 42 1

2. Sugar-Salem (2) 20-2 38 2

3. Parma 19-2 27 3

4. Bonners Ferry 15-5 13 4

5. Snake River 13-7 9 -

Others receiving votes: Gooding 6

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9) 21-0 45 1

2. Melba 20-1 31 2

3. Ririe 18-4 29 3

4. Cole Valley Christian 18-3 14 4

T-5. Malad 14-7 6 5

T-5. Firth 13-7 6 -

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 17-4 41 3

T-2. Prairie (1) 17-2 33 1

T-2. Shoshone (2) 20-1 33 2

4. Rimrock 18-2 18 4

5. Troy 14-5 8 5

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 2

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sho-Ban (6) 19-1 42 1

2. Carey (2) 16-1 31 2

3. Salmon River (1) 17-2 30 3

4. Rockland 19-4 9 T-5

5. Nezperce 18-2 8 -

Others receiving votes: Kendrick 6, Genesis Prep 5, Tri-Valley 2, Mackay 1, Dietrich 1

This week’s voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham County News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 208-542-6772 and find her on Twitter at @mwhereford.

