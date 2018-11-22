The first Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll of the 2018-19 season was released Wednesday and five local teams made the rankings.
Bonneville, which won the 5A state consolation trophy last season, is ranked No. 3 in the 4A poll. Blackfoot is among teams receiving votes.
Sugar-Salem and Snake River, who took first and second in last season's 3A state tournament, are tied for No. 2 in the 3A ranks. South Fremont is among teams receiving votes.
Defending state runner-up Ririe is ranked No. 2 in the 2A poll while Firth is No. 3. West Jefferson is among teams receiving votes.
Elsewhere in the poll, Rigby is among teams receiving votes in 5A while Challis and Butte County are among teams receiving votes in 1A Division I.
The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.
Week 1 Girls Basketball State Media Poll
Records are through Nov. 20, 2018
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Mountain View (8) 4-0 40 -
2. Eagle 4-0 31 -
3. Boise 4-2 18 -
4. Lake City 3-1 14 -
5. Meridian 2-0 13 -
Others receiving votes: Rigby 3, Timberline 1
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Century (5) 3-0 33 -
2. Middleton (2) 2-0 22 -
3. Bonneville 3-0 19 -
4. Minico 5-0 18 -
5. Caldwell 3-0 12 -
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 7, Blackfoot (1) 6, Bishop Kelly 3
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberlake (6) 4-0 37 -
T-2. Sugar-Salem (1) 2-1 26 -
T-2. Snake River 2-0 26 -
4. Parma 2-1 15 -
5. Kimberly (1) 3-1 11 -
Others receiving votes: Gooding 3, Bonners Ferry 1, South Fremont 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Soda Springs (7) 3-0 36 -
2. Ririe 3-1 27 -
3. Firth 3-0 20 -
4. Cole Valley Christian (1) 2-0 12 -
5. Melba 2-1 8 -
Others receiving votes: Grangeville 5, West Jefferson 5, Declo 4, Malad 2, New Plymouth 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (7) 2-0 35 -
2. Lapwai 2-1 22 -
3. Shoshone 3-0 21 -
4. Genesee 3-0 17 -
5. Rimrock 4-0 14 -
Others receiving votes: Challis 5 (1), Butte County 4, Oakley 1, Victory Charter 1
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesis Prep (6) 0-0 34 -
2. Sho-Ban (1) 3-0 29 -
3. Nezperce 4-0 13 -
4. Rockland 4-0 12 -
T-5. Salmon River 1-1 10 -
T-5. Carey 2-1 10 -
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 5, Garden Valley 5 (1), Horseshoe Bend 2
This week’s voters:
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com