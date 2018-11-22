Bonneville logo
The first Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll of the 2018-19 season was released Wednesday and five local teams made the rankings.

Bonneville, which won the 5A state consolation trophy last season, is ranked No. 3 in the 4A poll. Blackfoot is among teams receiving votes.

Sugar-Salem and Snake River, who took first and second in last season's 3A state tournament, are tied for No. 2 in the 3A ranks. South Fremont is among teams receiving votes.

Defending state runner-up Ririe is ranked No. 2 in the 2A poll while Firth is No. 3. West Jefferson is among teams receiving votes.

Elsewhere in the poll, Rigby is among teams receiving votes in 5A while Challis and Butte County are among teams receiving votes in 1A Division I.

The complete poll is below with local teams bolded.

Week 1 Girls Basketball State Media Poll

Records are through Nov. 20, 2018

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (8) 4-0 40 -

2. Eagle 4-0 31 -

3. Boise 4-2 18 -

4. Lake City 3-1 14 -

5. Meridian 2-0 13 -

Others receiving votes: Rigby 3, Timberline 1

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (5) 3-0 33 -

2. Middleton (2) 2-0 22 -

3. Bonneville 3-0 19 -

4. Minico 5-0 18 -

5. Caldwell 3-0 12 -

Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 7, Blackfoot (1) 6, Bishop Kelly 3

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (6) 4-0 37 -

T-2. Sugar-Salem (1) 2-1 26 -

T-2. Snake River 2-0 26 -

4. Parma 2-1 15 -

5. Kimberly (1) 3-1 11 -

Others receiving votes: Gooding 3, Bonners Ferry 1, South Fremont 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (7) 3-0 36 -

2. Ririe 3-1 27 -

3. Firth 3-0 20 -

4. Cole Valley Christian (1) 2-0 12 -

5. Melba 2-1 8 -

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 5, West Jefferson 5, Declo 4, Malad 2, New Plymouth 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (7) 2-0 35 -

2. Lapwai 2-1 22 -

3. Shoshone 3-0 21 -

4. Genesee 3-0 17 -

5. Rimrock 4-0 14 -

Others receiving votes: Challis 5 (1), Butte County 4, Oakley 1, Victory Charter 1

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Genesis Prep (6) 0-0 34 -

2. Sho-Ban (1) 3-0 29 -

3. Nezperce 4-0 13 -

4. Rockland 4-0 12 -

T-5. Salmon River 1-1 10 -

T-5. Carey 2-1 10 -

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 5, Garden Valley 5 (1), Horseshoe Bend 2

This week’s voters:

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Marlowe Hereford, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Marlowe Hereford is a sports reporter for the Post Register. Contact her at 208-542-6772 and find her on Twitter at @mwhereford.

