Idaho high school football playoffs have arrived.
Save for the 1A D1 classification — which ends it’s regular season Friday to determine playoff seeding — 13 District 6 teams start their postseason journeys this week.
Here’s how District 6 teams shape up, and some basic info regarding every team.
5A
Madison Bobcats
Record: 6-3
Seed: No. 2 seed 5A District 5-6
Opponent: Meridian (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Madison
Notes: Madison has made the playoffs for five-straight seasons. … The Bobcats beat the Warriors during the opening round of last year’s 5A playoffs, 50-12. … Madison is averaging 30 points while allowing 17 points per game this fall. … Madison has advanced past the quarterfinals since 2015 (lost to Mountain View in state semifinals). … Madison is 4-1 when playing in Rexburg this fall. … Madison heads into Friday on a two-game skid, being outscored 20-37. … Friday's winner plays Rocky Mountain next week. … Madison won the 5A state championship in 2012.
4A
Blackfoot Broncos
Record: 4-5
Seed: District 4-5-6 at-large
Opponent: Middleton (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Middleton
Notes: Blackfoot reaches the playoffs for the first time since 2016. … Since 2000, the Broncos have won four state championships in the 4A classification. …The Broncos are averaging 23 points while allowing 24 per game this fall. … Blackfoot has won two of its past three games, earning an at-large bid due to beating Shelley and having a higher MaxPreps National Ranking (12) than Jerome (22) and Burley (24). … Blackfoot is 3-2 when playing on the road this season. … The last time Blackfoot had a losing record and made the playoffs: 2015 (lost to Rigby in the second round). … Friday's winner plays winner of Sandpoint-Hillcrest next week.
Hillcrest Knights
Record: 8-1
Seed: No. 1 seed 4A District 6
Opponent: Sandpoint (3-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Thunder Stadium
Notes: Hillcrest has reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011 (lost to Blackfoot in the state semifinal round). … The Knights are on a seven-game win-streak heading into Friday’s matchup with Sandpoint. … Hillcrest is averaging 30 points while allowing 13 per game this season. … The Knights won the 4A District 6 championship after beating Blackfoot 41-0 on Oct. 12. … Hillcrest’s last state championship came in 2008 under then first year head coach Darin Owens. … Hillcrest lost to Sandpoint in the playoffs in 2009. … Hillcrest is 5-0 this season at Thunder Stadium.
Idaho Falls Tigers
Record: 6-3
Seed: No. 3 seed 4A District 6
Opponent: Twin Falls (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Twin Falls
Notes: This is Idaho Falls’ third-straight playoff appearance. … The Tigers have not reached the state semifinal round since 2007. … Idaho Falls is on a four-game win streak with its last loss being the Emotion Bowl on Sept. 22 (43-18 to Skyline). .... Idaho Falls is averaging 33 points while allowing 27 against per game this fall. … Idaho Falls is 3-1 on the road this season. … Idaho Falls clinched a playoff berth during the last week of the regular season, beating Bonneville, 59-32. … Idaho Falls’ last 4A state championship came in 1991 (Ken Sampson was coach).
Skyline Grizzlies
Record: 7-2
Seed: No. 2 seed 4A District 6
Opponent: Minico (7-2), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Holt Arena
Notes: Skyline is back-to-back 4A state champion and has reached the playoffs five-straight seasons. … The last time these two teams met, Skyline beat Minico 40-14 for the 4A state championship (Nov. 17, 2017). … Skyline heads into Friday’s bout on a two-game win streak. … Skyline is averaging 28 points while allowing 16 points per game this fall. … In the past four weeks of the regular season, Skyline has outscored opponents 66-64. … Friday's winner goes on to play winner of Preston-Bishop Kelly.
3A
South Fremont Cougars
Record: 5-3
Seed: No. 2 seed 3A District 6
Opponent: Weiser (5-3), 6 p.m. Thursday at Holt Arena
Notes: South Fremont makes its first playoff appearance since 2016. … Since 1998, South Fremont has not advanced past the quarterfinal round. … The Cougars have won one of their previous three games and are coming off a 46-9 win over Teton last Thursday. … South Fremont is 2-2 when playing away from St. Anthony this season. … The last time South Fremont played in Holt Arena: Oct. 30, 2014 (39-6 win over American Falls). … The Cougars are averaging 27 points while allowing 18 points per game this season. … South Fremont has never won a 3A state title in football.
Sugar-Salem Diggers
Record: 7-1
Seed: No. 1 seed 3A District 6
Opponent: bye, will play Marsh Valley next week in second round
Notes: Sugar-Salem has reached the playoffs for nine-straight postseasons, the longest active streak in District 6. … Sugar-Salem is on a seven-game win streak … The Diggers average 44 points per game and surrender nine points per game. … The Diggers have scored 50-plus points four different times (60-plus points once; 70-plus points once). … Sugar-Salem has never won a state title in football. … Sugar-Salem beat Marsh Valley, 21-14, on Sept. 14. … Sugar-Salem won the 3A District 6 title Oct. 12 (27-13 win over South Fremont).
Teton Redskins
Record: 2-6
Seed: 3A at-large bid
Opponent: Kimberly (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Kimberly
Notes: This is the second-straight postseason Teton has reached. … Teton has not advanced to the semifinal round since 1999 (won the A-3 state title). … Teton is on a four-game losing streak. … Teton’s last win came on September 14 (44-0 over Salmon) … Teton is averaging 16.5 points while allowing 35 points per game this fall. … The winner of Friday’s game plays the winner of Fruitland-Kellogg.
2A
Firth Cougars
Record: 3-4
Seed: No. 3 seed 2A District 6
Opponent: West Side (8-0), 6 p.m. Friday at West Side
Notes: Firth is making its eighth consecutive playoff appearance. … In its previous three 2A championships, Firth has lost to Declo twice (2017, 2012) and Grangeville (2011). … Firth has not won a 2A state title since 2006 (Bill Vassas was coach). … Firth previously lost to West Side during its season opener, 36-6. … Firth enters the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. … The Cougars are averaging 17 points while allowing 21 points per game.
North Fremont Huskies
Record: 8-0
Seed: No. 1 seed 2A District 6
Opponent: Soda Springs (2-6), 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Holt Arena
Notes: North Fremont is making its seventh-straight playoff appearance. … North Fremont has not advanced past the quarterfinal round since winning the 2A championship in 1989. … North Fremont beat Soda Springs on Sept. 14, 57-14. … The Huskies are averaging 44 points while allowing 8.5 points per game this fall. … The lowest point total North Fremont has reached this fall is 27 (27-6 win over Ririe on Oct. 19). … The most points North Fremont has surrendered this fall: 16 (56-16 win over Teton on Aug. 31). … The Huskies won the 2A District 6 title on Oct. 12 (29-0 win over Firth).
Ririe Bulldogs
Record: 4-4
Seed: 2A at-large bid
Opponent: Declo (8-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Declo
Notes: Ririe is making its first playoff appearance since 2016. … The Bulldogs have lost four of their previous five games. … Declo is the returning 2A state champion. … Ririe is 2-2 on the road this season. … The Bulldogs are averaging 23 points while allowing 19 points per game this fall. … The last time these two teams met: Oct. 28, 2011 (Declo won 49-33).
West Jefferson Panthers
Record: 6-2
Seed: No. 2 seed 2A District 6
Opponent: Aberdeen (5-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Aberdeen
Notes: West Jefferson is making its fifth-straight playoff appearance. … West Jefferson goes into Friday’s playoff game on a two-game winning streak and a 48-19 win over Firth. … The Panthers' only 2A state championship was in 2007 (Tobee Christiansen was coach). … Aberdeen beat West Jefferson last season in the 2A state playoffs, 43-27. … West Jefferson is 2-2 on the road this fall. … West Jefferson is averaging 34.5 points while allowing 21 points per game this season.
1A DII
Mackay Miners
Record: 3-4
Seed: No. 2 seed from 1A DII District 5-6
Opponent: Murtaugh (6-3), 5 p.m. Friday at Mackay
Notes: Mackay is making its first playoff appearance since 2014. ... The Miners beat the Red Devils on Aug. 31, 30-28. ... Mackay went two consecutive seasons (2015-2016) playing a JV schedule due to low numbers. ... Mackay has won one state title in 1A DII (2008). It won seven championships (six-straight from 1996 to 2001) in the 1A, 11-man classification before it was discontinued in 2002. ... The Miners are averaging 29 points and allowing 32 points per game this fall.