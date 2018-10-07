Before the fall, most teams in 4A District 6 already knew how to stop the newly classified Hillcrest Knights.
“O.K. If you can stop the run, you can stop Hillcrest.”
Few teams — well, one to be exact — have been able to successfully apply that philosophy.
The back-to-back 4A state champions, Skyline? No.
Idaho Falls — with studs like Carson Fugleberg and Clayton Rohner — filling the box? Nope.
How about Shelley, with guys like Zeke Archibald and Corey Killpack? Nah.
The only one: the Madison Bobcats, the one program that seems to always get the best of Hillcrest, or “little brother.”
But even the Bobcats — who have beaten the Knights five straight years — needed some last-second heroics to beat the Knights.
“We knew it would be really tough,” Madison coach Mitch Buck said after the Bobcats’ 21-20 win. “They knew they would have a really tough game tonight and maybe that was why they were a little nervous tonight, I don’t know.”
The original No. 1 target of that “run-first, ask questions later” philosophy was Jordan Neuerburg — a 6-foot, 205-pound two-way player that probably would’ve been in the running for the Post Register’s Player of the Year award if a sudden knee injury didn’t end his solid senior year. By the time of his injury against Rigby three weeks ago, Neuerburg had close to 600 yards rushing and five touchdowns on just 95 carries while anchoring a Knights’ defense that averages 15.8 points allowed per game.
But even with Neuerburg out, the Knights have continued to pummel away at teams with a tank-ish offensive line that includes guys like Ed Carle, Brady Sainz, Jacob Brock and Dakota Yorgensen. Despite changes in its offense schematics (the Knights have used more option-based running plays with just one receiver out wide), they seemingly haven’t missed a beat.
Against Skyline, Hillcrest's biggest test this season and a week after Neuerburg’s season ended, Kyle Austin and Oakley Hussey chewed up a Grizzlies’ defense for 222 yards on 51 carries.
The next week against Shelley, the two did it again (along with help from guys like Taylor Sloan and Josh Norman). Hussey, naturally a receiver, finished with 170 yards on the ground. Austin finished with 62 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
“If a team would just come up and try and stop the run totally, we would get fried,” Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said after Thursday’s win. “Oh yeah. Totally. But we got good skill kids.”
You need luck to win in football, sure. But Hillcrest has seemingly taken “luck” out of the equation by collectively grinding its opponents with a running attack that replicates something you would see in 2A football, not in one of the state’s highest, most competitive conferences.
A spread offense a season ago under coach Jeff Marshall, the Knights’ 2018 offense looks more 1949 NFL than the contemporary “put your best players in space and have them run” think-tank seen at every level of football.
Against Shelley, Hillcrest threw the ball six times. Against Skyline, Hillcrest threw 10 times.
With Hussey taking over tailback duties, the Knights have lost a wrinkle outside the tackles.
It doesn’t matter, though.
In their previous two games alone, the Knights have rushed the ball 105 times and kept opposing offenses watching from the sideline.
“I like to ball control the game and our belief is that if we keep on wearing them out we can get good runs in the fourth ... play good defense, kicking game, ball control,” said Meyer, who’s with his first year as head coach of the Knights.
The Knights are one conference win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in 4A District 6 during this year’s playoffs. Hillcrest (6-1, 4-0) end conference play at Blackfoot Friday.
The last time Hillcrest was in this position in 4A under a first-year coach--in 2008 under Darin Owens--the Knights won the 4A state title.
A decade later, Hillcrest’s newest head coach is one who previously coached at Beatrice, Neb., and implements a rush-first offense “to win fourth quarter games.”
And one who’s got Hillcrest on the cusp of its best season in almost a decade.
“I think it’s too bad we lost Jordan, it’s super unfortunate,” Hussey said. “But something about us: we got guys. We’re going like kamikazes. We’re ready to roll. We got people stepping up and working hard.”