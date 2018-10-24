Skyline vs. Hillcrest
Knights take the field as Skyline takes on Hillcrest at Bonneville High School, Friday, August 25, 2017.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

Heading into the Idaho state playoffs this weekend, the Hillcrest Knights remain the team to beat.

The Knights received all 11 first-place votes in this week’s media poll after beating Thunder Ridge, 40-6, and ending the regular season 8-1.

Hillcrest has been rated the best team in 4A since Oct. 10, as the 4A District 6 champs will host Sandpoint for the opening round of the playoffs this Friday.

Elsewhere, Skyline jumped from the No. 3 to the No. 4 spot in 4A after beating Madison, 13-6, in a non-conference matchup to end the regular season. Back-to-back 4A state champion Skyline plays Friday versus Minico at Holt Arena.

In 5A, Madison was bumped out of the top-five before hosting Meridian in the opening round of the playoffs Friday. Madison finished the regular season 6-3.

In 3A and 2A, the ranking of local teams remains the same as week’s prior. Sugar-Salem, ranked No. 2 in 3A, is scheduled to play Marsh Valley in the opening round of their 3A playoffs.

North Fremont (8-0) is still ranked No. 4 team in 2A and play Thursday night Soda Springs in Holt Arena for the opening round of the state playoffs.

Challis (6-2) remains No. 4 in 1A Division I after losing to Valley last week, 50-46. Challis hosts Butte County this Friday for its regular season finale.

The rest of the poll can be viewed below, with local teams bolded.

All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 23

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 9-0 52 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 8-0 47 2

3. Highland 8-1 33 3

4. Mountain View 7-2 22 4

5. Eagle 6-3 6 —

Others receiving votes: Madison 5.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (11) 8-1 55 1

2. Bishop Kelly 7-1 39 3

3. Skyline 7-2 28 4

4. Middleton 7-2 18 2

5. Century 7-2 15 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Minico 2, Vallivue 1.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 9-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem 7-1 42 2

3. Kimberly 8-1 32 4

4. Marsh Valley 7-2 17 5

5. Gooding 7-2 16 3

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 3.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (11) 8-0 55 1

2. West Side 8-0 42 2

3. Grangeville 8-0 33 3

4. North Fremont 8-0 24 4

5. West Jefferson 6-2 4 —

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 3, Aberdeen 2, McCall-Donnelly 2.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (8) 7-1 52 1

2. Valley (3) 7-1 46 2

3. Oakley 7-1 33 3

4. Challis 6-2 19 4

5. Raft River 5-2 12 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 8-0 55 1

2. Kendrick 7-0 44 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 7-1 32 3

4. Deary 5-2 19 4

5. Salmon River 5-3 10 —

Others receiving votes: Murtaugh 5.

