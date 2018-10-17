Civil War 2018
Hillcrest’s Gutama Haws (01) reacts after he recovered a fumble as Bonneville takes on Hillcrest during the annual Civil War at Thunder Stadium on Friday, September 14.

 John Roark

For the second straight week, the song remains the same: the Hillcrest Knights are the best football team in 4A, according to this week’s media poll.

The Knights (7-1) received 10 out of 11 possible first-place votes this week after beating Blackfoot Friday, 41-0, and clinching the No. 1 seed out of 4A District 6.

Skyline — the No. 2 seed out of District 6 — was voted No. 4 team in 4A.

Elsewhere in the poll, little changes happened for local teams.

Madison fell from No. 4 in 5A to No. 5 following a 24-14 loss to rival Highland. Madison (6-2) has clinched a playoff berth and will end its season Friday against Skyline.

Sugar-Salem remains locked in at the No. 2 spot in 3A. It beat South Fremont last Friday, 27-13.

North Fremont, still No. 4 team in 2A, clinched a playoff berth on the legs of quarterback Garrett Hawkes last week. Hawkes rushed for four touchdowns during a 29-0 win over Firth.

Challis (6-1) remains at the No. 4 spot in 1A Division I after beating Clark-Watersprings, 47-0, last Friday.

The full poll can be viewed below with local teams bolded.

All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (7) 8-0 51 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (4) 7-0 48 2

3. Highland 7-1 33 3

4. Mountain View 6-2 17 5

5. Madison 6-2 14 4

Others receiving votes: Eagle 1, Post Falls 1.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (10) 7-1 54 1

2. Middleton (1) 7-1 41 2

3. Bishop Kelly 7-1 30 3

4. Skyline 6-2 16 4

5. Nampa 7-1 13 —

Others receiving votes: Century 7, Minico 4.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 8-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem 6-1 43 2

3. Gooding 7-1 32 3

4. Kimberly 7-1 20 4

5. Marsh Valley 5-2 8 t-5

Others receiving votes: Fruitland 7.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 7-0 54 1

2. West Side 7-0 41 2

3. Grangeville (1) 8-0 36 3

4. North Fremont 7-0 23 4

5. St. Maries 5-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 5.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (7) 5-1 51 1

2. Valley (4) 6-1 45 2

3. Oakley 6-1 31 3

4. Challis 6-1 25 4

5. Raft River 4-2 9 5

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3, Idaho City 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 7-0 54 1

2. Kendrick (1) 7-0 45 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 6-1 29 3

4. Deary 4-2 17 t-4

5. Murtaugh 5-3 10 t-4

Others receiving votes: Salmon River 9, Dietrich 1.

VOTERS

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O'Roark is a reporter for the Post Register.

