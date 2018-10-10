Civil War 2018
Hillcrest’s Seth Curtis (18) runs a quarter back keeper as Bonneville takes on Hillcrest during the annual Civil War at Thunder Stadium on Friday, September 14, 2018.

 John Roark

A lot can happen in two weeks. Ask the Hillcrest High School football team, voted the best team in 4A by Idaho state media members on Tuesday.

The Knights (6-1) were voted the No. 1 team in 4A in this week’s media poll following a 42-14 win over Shelley last Thursday and Middleton — voted No. 2 despite two first-place votes — lost 35-28 to Nampa.

Hillcrest, ranked No. 4 two weeks ago, has beaten Skyline and Shelley to move into the No. 1 seed in 4A District 6.

Skyline (5-2) is ranked No. 4 in 4A. First-place votes were spread out between Hillcrest (7), Middleton (2) and Minico (2).

Elsewhere, most District 6 teams kept their spots. Madison (6-1), coming off a 47-14 win over Thunder Ridge, is locked in at No. 4 in 5A.

In 3A, Sugar-Salem remains No. 2 after beating conference foe Teton 56-13.

In 2A, North Fremont — unbeaten at 6-0 — remains No. 4 in the classification. The Huskies are coming off a 53-12 win over the West Jefferson Panthers.

Challis remains No. 4 spot in the 1A Division I poll.

Tuesday’s poll can be viewed below with local teams bolded.

All records of Tuesday, Oct. 9

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 52 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 6-0 47 2

3. Highland 6-1 31 3

4. Madison 6-1 21 4

5. Mountain View 5-2 12 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 1, Lewiston 1.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Hillcrest (7) 6-1 51 2

2. Middleton (2) 6-1 35 1

3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 28 4

4. Skyline 5-2 21 3

5. Minico (2) 7-0 17 —

Others receiving votes: Nampa 11, Century 2.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 7-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem 5-1 43 2

3. Gooding 6-1 30 4

4. Kimberly 6-1 21 5

t-5. Fruitland 3-3 8 3

t-5. Marsh Valley 5-2 8 —

Others receiving votes: None.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 6-0 54 1

2. West Side 6-0 42 2

3. Grangeville (1) 7-0 35 3

4. North Fremont 6-0 22 4

5. St. Maries 5-2 7 5

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Aberdeen 1.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (7) 4-1 51 2

2. Valley (4) 5-1 39 1

3. Oakley 5-1 34 3

4. Challis 5-1 30 4

5. Raft River 3-2 5 —

Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3, Idaho City 2, Clearwater Valley 1.

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (10) 6-0 52 1

2. Kendrick (1) 6-0 45 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 6-1 30 3

t-4. Murtaugh 4-1 17 4

t-4. Deary 4-1 17 5

Others receiving votes: Salmon River 4.

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Luke O’Roark is a reporter for the Post Register. He can be reached at 208-542-6772. You can also follow him on Twitter: @LukeORoark

