A lot can happen in two weeks. Ask the Hillcrest High School football team, voted the best team in 4A by Idaho state media members on Tuesday.
The Knights (6-1) were voted the No. 1 team in 4A in this week’s media poll following a 42-14 win over Shelley last Thursday and Middleton — voted No. 2 despite two first-place votes — lost 35-28 to Nampa.
Hillcrest, ranked No. 4 two weeks ago, has beaten Skyline and Shelley to move into the No. 1 seed in 4A District 6.
Skyline (5-2) is ranked No. 4 in 4A. First-place votes were spread out between Hillcrest (7), Middleton (2) and Minico (2).
Elsewhere, most District 6 teams kept their spots. Madison (6-1), coming off a 47-14 win over Thunder Ridge, is locked in at No. 4 in 5A.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem remains No. 2 after beating conference foe Teton 56-13.
In 2A, North Fremont — unbeaten at 6-0 — remains No. 4 in the classification. The Huskies are coming off a 53-12 win over the West Jefferson Panthers.
Challis remains No. 4 spot in the 1A Division I poll.
Tuesday’s poll can be viewed below with local teams bolded.
All records of Tuesday, Oct. 9
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 7-0 52 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 6-0 47 2
3. Highland 6-1 31 3
4. Madison 6-1 21 4
5. Mountain View 5-2 12 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 1, Lewiston 1.
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (7) 6-1 51 2
2. Middleton (2) 6-1 35 1
3. Bishop Kelly 6-1 28 4
4. Skyline 5-2 21 3
5. Minico (2) 7-0 17 —
Others receiving votes: Nampa 11, Century 2.
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 7-0 55 1
2. Sugar-Salem 5-1 43 2
3. Gooding 6-1 30 4
4. Kimberly 6-1 21 5
t-5. Fruitland 3-3 8 3
t-5. Marsh Valley 5-2 8 —
Others receiving votes: None.
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (10) 6-0 54 1
2. West Side 6-0 42 2
3. Grangeville (1) 7-0 35 3
4. North Fremont 6-0 22 4
5. St. Maries 5-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Aberdeen 1.
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (7) 4-1 51 2
2. Valley (4) 5-1 39 1
3. Oakley 5-1 34 3
4. Challis 5-1 30 4
5. Raft River 3-2 5 —
Others receiving votes: Lapwai 3, Idaho City 2, Clearwater Valley 1.
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (10) 6-0 52 1
2. Kendrick (1) 6-0 45 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 6-1 30 3
t-4. Murtaugh 4-1 17 4
t-4. Deary 4-1 17 5
Others receiving votes: Salmon River 4.
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press