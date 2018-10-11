With the regular season winding down, each classification’s playoff picture is becoming more clear.
And as local teams battle out for playoff spots — 4A District 6 should come down to the final week — these players are making large impacts for their respective teams. At least, they did in week seven.
Thompson returned from an ankle injury in week seven to torch 4A opponent Skyline.
Thompson threw 21-for-32 for 377 yards and four touchdowns. All four touchdowns went to different receivers (Brycen Uffens, Spencer Richins, Christian Fredrickson and Keayen Nead), as Rigby won 27-21. He threw one pick.
The junior signal caller also helped two different receivers cross the century mark Friday: Mason Priest (seven catches for 124 yards) and Fredrickson (five catches for 107 yards).
The Trojans (3-4, 0-1 5A District 5-6) hosts Thunder Ridge (0-7, 0-2 5A District 5-6) Friday.
With Cruz Taylor out during Skyline’s 27-21 loss to Rigby, Eli Ames filled that role swimmingly with a two-touchdown performance.
Ames caught a 2-yard pass from Easton Taylor in the first quarter before scoring again on a 17-yard run during the second.
The defensive back-wide receiver-kick returner, do-it-all player finished Friday with seven carries for 39 yards on the ground. He caught four passes for 23 yards. He also threw one pass for 30 yards during the loss.
Skyline (5-2, 3-1 4A District 6) host Bonneville Friday for its final conference game of the year.
Brayden Wright, Blackfoot junior running back
Don’t get it twisted: Blackfoot’s defense — with guys like Jose Aguayo, Dexter Hale and Reece Robinson — held strong as the trio garnered four combined turnovers Friday against Bonneville (two picks and two fumble recoveries).
But it was Wright who capitalized on the late-game turnovers. Wright finished with 12 carries for 69 yards and two rushing touchdowns. His touchdowns — 20 yards and 1 yard — helped keep Blackfoot’s playoff chances alive with a 21-10 win over the Bees.
Blackfoot (3-4, 1-2 4A District 6) hosts Hillcrest (6-1, 4-0 4A District 6) Friday.
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem junior running back
Running back Hadley Miller ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on… two carries.
Two.
Miller averaged 76.5 yards every time he touched the ball Friday against Teton. The Diggers won handedly, 56-13, scoring five touchdowns via its running game.
Miller’s touchdowns went for 84 and 69, respectively. It was Miller’s first two rushes of the season, per the team’s stat keeping. The Diggers have rushed for 1,385 yards and 25 touchdowns on 229 carries between 12 different ball carriers this fall.
Sugar-Salem (5-1, 1-0 3A District 6) plays Friday at South Fremont (4-2).
Riggen Cordingley, North Fremont junior running back
Yes, North Fremont had three different ball carriers eclipse the 100-yard mark Friday against West Jefferson.
No, we won’t ignore them: Garrett Hawkes rushed for 111 yards on eight carries. One of his runs went 75 yards for a touchdown. Blake Oberhansely rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries during North Fremont’s 53-12 win over West Jefferson.
But Riggen Cordingley capped off the Huskies’ dominant rushing attack with 14 carries for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
Cordingley got the Huskies on the board first with a pair of rushing touchdowns (44 yards and 40 yards). He finished the night off with a 66-yard scamper for a score.
North Fremont (6-0, 2-0 2A District 6) plays at Firth (3-2, 2-0 2A District 6) Friday.
Ross Sheppeard, Challis senior quarterback
Sheppeard has been a key cog to the Vikings’ 5-1 season thus far.
In Challis’ 47-12 win over Glenns Ferry, he continued to show why he was important by throwing 97 yards on four of seven passes for 97 yards. Three of those passes went for touchdowns, as Sheppeard did most of his damage through the air in the second quarter.
His first was a 16-yard pass to Parker May. His second was an 11-yard throw to Rowdy Piva. His third went back to May, this time on a 44-yard pass.
Sheppeard also added 41 yards on the ground on seven carries. Challis has a bye week before returning home to play Valley on Oct. 19.
Spencer Hathaway, Madison senior tight end/kicker
While Jordan Porter and the Bobcats’ offense continue to click — Madison has scored 40-plus points in three of the previous four games — Spencer Hathaway continues to be a dynamic playmaker the Bobcats lean on.
Against Thunder Ridge, Hathaway snagged a 27-yard pass from Porter and kicked two field goals (23 and 41-yards) to help the Bobcats roll past the Titans, 47-14. Through the air, Hathaway finished with three catches for 76 yards.
While Trevor Lucero rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown, and three different receivers caught touchdowns (Hathaway, Mason McWhorter and Bolder Murray) during the win, it’s Hathaway’s big body in the middle of the field, and strong leg, that continues to be one of the largest components of Madison’s offense.
Madison (6-1, 2-0 5A District 5-6) plays Highland (6-1, 1-0 5A District 5-6) at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Holt Arena.