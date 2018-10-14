Hey, it wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win.
The Skyline Grizzlies grasp that idea.
Skyline scored two touchdowns in the final 13 minutes of Friday’s bout against Bonneville to secure the No. 2 seed out of 4A District 6 with a 20-18 win.
After Eli Ames scored a touchdown to end the third quarter, the Grizzlies’ Luke Ruiz scored the game-tying touchdown with about four minutes left in regulation.
Cruz Taylor — who returned Friday after missing the previous two weeks due to a cracked left collarbone — then evaded a Bee defender on the ensuing point-after-attempt, eventually finding Ethan Ostler for a diving, 2-point conversion catch.
20-18 — ugly, but the Grizz will take it.
“It was a good game,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said Saturday evening during a 45-minute phone conversation. “They were flying around. That Willie Nelson, we got good hits on him, but he battles.”
Down 18-6 intially, the Grizzlies leaned on their defense and 14 unanswered points to snap a two-game losing streak and move to 6-2 and 4-1 in conference.
Again, Friday wasn’t pretty. And neither were Skyline’s previous two games (losses to Hillcrest, Rigby), as the team has been without Cruz Taylor and kicker Analee Cortez.
But Berger said the Grizzlies, who finishes their regular season against Madison before playing Minico in the opening round of the playoffs, aren’t making excuses. At this point in the year, football becomes as ugly as the gloomy weather its played in.
Once the top seed in District 6, the Grizzlies are just trying to “get their mojo back now,” Berger said.
“This is that time of year, where you gotta be practicing efficiently and going into games focused,” Berger said. “You gotta keep the best dudes out there.”
After beating District 91 rival Idaho Falls three weeks ago, there’s been some trouble in paradise for the back-to-back 4A state champs.
The Grizzlies have been held 12, 21 and 20 points and gone 1-2 during that span. This is after averaging 38 points during the first five games of the regular season and jumping out to a 5-0 start.
Part of that “lost mojo” over the past three weeks is from losing Cruz Taylor — a dynamic scatback who is also a returner, PAT holder and gadget play-maestro.
Another reason for Skyline’s “fall back down to earth” during late September, early October is just the natural order of things, Berger said.
Eventually, teams figure each other out — especially come playoff time.
“I didn’t think we were gonna beat them 50-0. There’s enough video out there,” Berger said of Bonneville. “There’s no secrets, you gotta line up and you gotta play. People know what your weaknesses are.
“I learned this a long time ago: don’t be ashamed or embarrassed to win a game,” Berger added.
Berger said he won’t rest his players this coming Friday versus Madison despite the game not meaning much outside of the win-loss column. Regardless of Friday’s outcome, the Grizzlies won’t catch 4A District 6 No. 1 Hillcrest, at least not until the playoffs.
But there’s still pride on the line. And some “mojo” to be caught.
“I’ve coached 36 teams in 36 different ways. We’ve evolved before,” Berger added Saturday, before recollecting on Skyline’s 13-12 loss to Hillcrest. “We just got to get better everyday.”