With state playoffs right around the corner, players are doing their best to keep their respective teams alive.
Some, though, are doing a ton — and are worth recognizing.
In case you missed it: here’s some of the best District 6 performances from last weekend.
Keegan Thompson, Rigby junior quarterback
Talk about efficiency.
Thompson threw four completions last Friday against Thunder Ridge. All of them went for touchdowns.
The dual-threat quarterback finished four-of-nine for 83 yards and four touchdowns in just one half of play.
One of those went 65 yards to Zheik Falevai during the second quarter, per the Trojans’ Hudl account.
Rigby (4-4, 1-1 5A District 5-6) won 43-26, as it plays at Highland (7-1, 2-0 5A District 5-6) to finish the regular season Friday.
Cameron Conrad, Idaho Falls senior running back
The staple to the Tigers’ offense, Conrad had himself a ball game Friday against Shelley.
The senior finished with 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, as the Tigers beat the Russets 40-14 after scoring 26 unanswered points in the second half.
Conrad’s touchdowns went for two yards and 76 yards, respectively.
“Cam did what he does,” Tigers coach Pete Molino told the Post Register. “Shelley did a good job in the first half of putting nine guys in the box and stopping the run. But we were able to wear them down in the second half and get big runs.”
Idaho Falls (5-3, 2-2 4A District 6) can punch its ticket into this year’s 4A playoffs as the No. 3 seed with a win against Bonneville (4-4, 1-3 4A District 6) tonight.
Chase Baker, Idaho Falls senior wide receiver
Conrad wasn’t the only Tiger that had a solid game Friday against Shelley.
Baker — Idaho Falls’ top receiver this fall — finished with eight catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns to help the Tigers beat new 4A opponent, Shelley.
Baker also rushed one in (an 11-yard scamper during the third quarter) to finish with 28 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
The Tigers finished with four rushing touchdowns during their 40-14 win (Conrad, Baker and Cannon Thompson).
Jace Neville, South Fremont junior quarterback
Though Neville threw two picks (and South Fremont lost to 3A rival Sugar-Salem, 27-13), he did have a valiant effort on the ground and through the air.
The quarterback finished 11-for-27 for 157 passing yards and a touchdown (a 14-yard pass to Kyler Yancey) on the night. He also added 78 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries during the loss.
His two touchdowns cut into Sugar-Salem’s 20-0 lead before the fourth quarter.
South Fremont (4-3, 0-1 3A District 6) hosts Teton (2-5, 0-1 3A District 6) tonight.
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem junior quarterback
Not to be outdone by Neville, Harris was responsible for all the Diggers’ touchdowns during Sugar-Salem’s win Friday night.
He finished with 46 rushing yards on 13 carries, reaching the endzone three times on the ground. He also threw a touchdown — a seven-yard pass to Ethan Warner during the second quarter — to help Sugar-Salem reach 6-1 on the season and win the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference title. He was 8-of-14 for 67 yards.
Harris and Sugar-Salem finish the regular season Friday at Parma.
Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont senior quarterback
Hawkes was responsible for all four of the Huskies’ rushing touchdowns Friday against Firth.
Thanks to Hawkes’ 184 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, the Huskies beat the Firth Cougars, 29-0, and won the Nuclear Conference.
Hawkes also looked impressive through the air, throwing 105 yards on 6-of-10 passing.
"Hawkes, tonight was outstanding, by the way," Firth coach Keith Drake told the Post Register Friday. "In other games, they haven't needed him to be him, but he can be.”
North Fremont (7-0, 3-0 2A District 6) hosts Ririe (4-3, 1-2 2A District 6) Friday night.
Keyan Cummins, junior Butte County fullback
During the Pirates’ 38-20 loss to the Valley Vikings, Cummins found the endzone twice.
After helping Butte take an early lead Friday with a three-yard run, Cummins found the endzone again in the fourth on a 29-yard run.
He would finish the night with 127 yards rushing on 18 carries to go along with his two scores.
Cummins and Butte County (2-4) host Raft River Friday night in Arco.