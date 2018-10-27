At Rexburg, Madison High School quarterback Jordan Porter had a hand in all four of the Bobcats’ touchdowns in a 27-14 win over Meridian to begin the 5A football state playoffs. Porter completed two touchdown passes in the first half to Mason McWhorter of nine and 12 yards, respectively, for the Bobcats, who led 13-7 at halftime. He ran in a four-yard score in the third quarter to put Madison up 20-7 and connected with McWhorter in the fourth quarter for a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Porter completed 10 of 18 passes for 126 yards on the night and rushed for 121 yards on nine carries. McWhorter caught four passes for 38 yards, Malachi Valora rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries and Karson Hastings rushed for 157 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 37 yards for the Bobcats (7-3), who play next week at Rocky Mountain (9-0). Cruz Crofts scored both of Meridian’s touchdowns on 1-yard runs, tying the game 7-7 in the second quarter with his first one and cutting the deficit to 20-14 in the fourth. MIDDLETON 44, BLACKFOOT 36: At Middleton, Blackfoot’s rally fell short in an opening round 4A playoff loss to Middleton. Carter Cooper scored twice to give Blackfoot a 14-7 lead after the first quarter. Middleton led 24-21 at halftime and extended it to 31-21 in the third quarter and 38-21 early in the fourth. The Broncos cut the deficit to 44-27 and then made it a one-score game off a touchdown and two-point conversion with less than three minutes left. That was as close as Blackfoot would come, however. The Broncos end the season 4-6. KIMBERLY 56, TETON 18: At Kimberly, the Bulldogs ran past Teton in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. Kimberly led Teton 20-6 in the first quarter and extended it to 35-6 at halftime. Teton cut the deficit to 35-12 in the third quarter before Kimberly outscored them 21-6 the rest of the second half. Teton’s season ends at 2-7. WEST JEFFERSON 49, ABERDEEN 47: At Aberdeen, the Panthers stopped a two-point conversion attempt and recovered the ensuing onside kick in the final minute to complete a comeback first-round playoff win over Aberdeen. Payton Foster and Matthew Klassen combined to score three touchdowns for the Tigers en route to an 18-15 halftime lead. Branson Morton ran in a 37-yard touchdown to give West Jefferson a 21-18 lead in the third quarter and the teams traded leads two more times before a Klassen two-point conversion tied the game 33-33 later in the quarter. Aberdeen tied the game again 41-41 with less than five minutes left in the fourth, to which the Panthers responded with a 16-yard score with one minute left. Klassen scored with 39 seconds left, but the two-point conversion failed and West J (7-2) recovered the onside kick to end the barnburner. WEST SIDE 40, FIRTH 6: At Dayton, the No. ranked Pirates rolled past Firth to begin the 2A state playoffs. West Side’s Enoch Ward had a hand in four of the Pirates’ six touchdowns, running in one of them for 57 yards and catching the other three (19 yards, 55 yards, 34 yards) to finish the evening with 107 yards on 10 carries and three catches for 107 yards. Clayton Gain scored Firth’s touchdown on a pitch from Grayson Nelson, who had caught a pass from Teague Shook. Gain rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries for Firth, which ends the season 3-5. MACKAY 48, MURTAUGH 32: At Mackay, the Miners defeated Murtaugh for their first state playoff win since 2009. Mackay led 28-12 at halftime. Head coach Travis Drussel said the Miners played with only 11 kids Friday and knew they had to bring the intensity in their second meeting with Murtaugh this season. Mackay won the last meeting 30-28 in August. “We were very balanced today,” Drussel said. “Great rushing and great throwing tonight. Our defense was lights out again.” Quarterback Dallin Green completed nine of 19 passes for 93 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while Caleb Green rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Drussel also praised Jacoda Whitworth, Sereck Peterson and Nolan Moorman for their performances for the Miners (4-4), who play 6 p.m. Thursday at Carey (9-0).
