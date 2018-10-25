The playoffs are here.
Some local teams have finished up their respective seasons while others are gearing up for a playoff grind.
During the last week of the regular season (save for 1A D1, which plays regular season finales this weekend), though, multiple District 6 players had notable performances.
Idaho Falls running back Cameron Conrad did Cameron Conrad-like things against Bonneville. Sugar-Salem dropped 70 — almost 80 — points five hours away from Sugar City. Challis kept things close against Valley thanks to some big touchdown catches from Parker May.
Here’s some of the best performances from last week.
Henry — while also a dangerous returner and receiver for the Knights — provided plenty of ground support during Hillcrest’s nonconference, 40-6 win over Thunder Ridge last Friday.
The senior finished with 108 yards on five carries. Three of his touches went for touchdowns, as he scored from four, 48 and 53 yards out.
“He’s just a really good football player and he’s bought into (the idea) that running the ball is O.K.,” Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said of Henry on Oct. 4 after Hillcrest beat Shelley.
Hillcrest hosts Sandpoint Friday to begin the 4A state playoffs.
Though a miscalculation printed (I had long day, I’m sorry) may have made your jaw drop and scratch your head, Conrad’s — official, official — stat line against Bonneville Friday is still impressive: 211 yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.
Conrad, the main cog in the Tigers’ offense, helped his team beat the Bees 59-32. He’s rushed for over 1,700 rushing yards this season. It also helped Idaho Falls clinch the No. 3 seed out of 4A District 6.
“I gotta thank my o-line and my fullbacks because without them, I don’t do well,” Conrad told the Post Register Friday.
The Tigers play Friday at Twin Falls in the opening round of the 4A playoffs.
Connor Maloney, Skyline sophomore receiver
While Maloney’s season receiving yard total may not jump out to you, one stat might: the sophomore has 16 touchdown catches this fall — one coming during the crucial moments of Skyline’s 13-6 win over Madison last Friday.
On a 4th and goal pass with 1:42 left in regulation, Maloney caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Easton Taylor to help the Grizzlies pull away from the visiting Madison Bobcats.
The speedy receiver has shown to have a nose for the goalline, as Maloney leads all District 6 receivers in touchdown catches this fall.
Skyline plays Minico at Holt Arena Friday during the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.
Jake Wray, Shelley senior quarterback
While Shelley struggled to finish out games during its first year of 4A for this classification cycle, Wray was impressive week in and week out this season.
Friday was no exception, as Blackfoot beat Shelley 24-19 to earn an at-large bid to this year’s 4A state playoffs.
Wray finished 21-of-37 for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one pick despite finding Parker Hanson three times for touchdowns, two of which came during the fourth quarter.
Shelley finishes its season at 2-7.
Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem senior flex player
Rihari had his fingerprints all over the ball Friday during the Sugar-Salem’s 79-3 win over Parma.
During the blowout, the former Bonneville receiver finished with three touchdowns in three different ways, seven PATs and two 2-point conversions.
He finished with one carry for a 15-yard touchdown during the first quarter. He also had one catch for 51 yards and a touchdown — also in the first quarter.
He finished the night with a 35-yard fumble recovery in Sugar-Salem’s highest scoring game since a 72-36 win over Malad in 2013.
Kyler Yancey, South Fremont senior running back
Yancey helped the Cougars reach the playoffs last Thursday, rushing for 198 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries during a win against Teton.
He was responsible for South Fremont’s first three scores — runs of 78, five and six during the first two quarters — before scoring on a 25-yard run during third off a jet sweep handoff.
He also caught four passes for 48 yards during the 46-9 win.
South Fremont plays Weiser tonight at Holt Arena to begin the 3A state playoffs.
Gunnar Ramsdell, Snake River senior running back
While Snake River failed to make the playoffs for the first time in over two decades (the IDHSAA archives show the Panthers making the state playoffs every year from 1994 to 2017), Gunnar Ramsdell kept the Panthers afloat Friday during a 34-27 win over Preston.
Ramsdell finished with 169 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. His touchdowns went for two, two, six and 11 yards.
After Ramsdell’s four touchdowns, Treyton Young scored from a yard out to give Snake River its second win on the year.
The Panthers finished their season 2-6.
Parker May, Challis wide receiver
The receiver and corner for the Vikings had an impressive Friday night in a 50-46 loss to Valley, catching six passes for 161 yards and touchdowns.
May caught a 25-yard pass from Ross Sheppeard during the first quarter and a 65-yard pass during the fourth quarter from Mitch Cotant.
Challis — which finishes its regular season Friday against Butte County — had 279 total passing yards Friday.