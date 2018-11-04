At Spirit Lake, the South Fremont High School football team lost 36-35 to Timberlake during the waning moments of the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 3A quarterfinals despite a four-touchdown peformance from Jace Neville.
In a back-and-forth bout up north, Neville was responsible for four of the Cougars’ five rushing touchdowns in a 3A matchup that had three different lead changes and leads no larger than eight points.
During a neck and neck first quarter, Neville scored on three touchdown runs — three, nine and three — during the first 12 minutes to knot the game 21-21 after the first quarter
After a scoreless second quarter, the White Tigers outscored the Cougars during the third frame, 8-6, thanks to a safety and 19-yard run. Neville scored his fourth touchdown run — a three-yard score — during the quarter.
Down two in the fourth the fourth quarter, South Fremont running back Kyler Yancey scored on a four-yard run to give the Cougars’ a 35-29 lead.
Timberlake would score the final points of the evening, a 14-yard run and PAT, to end South Fremont’s season at 6-4.
Neville finished with 22 carries for 52 yards. He also threw 112 yards on 11-for-21 passing and four interceptions during the loss.