Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore was named offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
Moore was the quarterbacks coach for Dallas last season after retiring as a player after the 2017 season. The Cowboys elected not to retain offensive coordinator Scott Linehan two weeks ago.
It's a quick rise for Moore, who is less the two years removed from a six-year playing career in the NFL. He won't turn 30 years old until July.
Moore went 50-3 as a four-year starter at Boise State from 2009-2011 and remains the winningest quarterback in college football history. He ranks second in FBS history in touchdown passes (142) and No. 6 in passing yards (14,667).
He was the quarterback for Boise State's Fiesta Bowl win over TCU in 2010 as well as marquee wins against Virginia Tech and Georgia.
Moore went undrafted in 2012 but signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent and spent three seasons with the Lions. He was never elevated to the 53-man roster before signing with Dallas prior to the 2015 season. He played parts of three seasons with the Cowboys and completed 61-of-104 passes for 779 yards and four touchdown passes with six interceptions.
His broken ankle during training camp in 2016, combined with an injury to starter Tony Romo, paved the way for current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott - who Moore coached last season and will again as offensive coordinator in 2019.
Moore was inducted into the Boise State Athletics Hall of Fame last April.